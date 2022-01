The Denver Nuggets trade of forward Bol Bol to the Detroit Pistons has been voided after the team did not pass him on his physical. Trades are rarely voided after the fact unless something like a physical hinders the transaction. A change of scenery for the young forward was hopefully going to be the change of pace he needed to jump-start his career. Assuming things change with his physical the Nuggets are still expected to attempt to trade him before the deadline.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO