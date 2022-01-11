Fire still burning, Lidstrom returns to Wings to help Wings return to glory

They called it a "great opportunity" for themselves, Steve Yzerman and Nicklas Lidstrom, reunited atop the Red Wings organization. They brought three Cups and countless memories to Detroit as teammates and now new memories await. It will be the way it always was, Yzerman the captain of the club as general manager, Lidstrom his trusted lieutenant as VP of hockey operations .

"For me, it was a very easy decision and a great opportunity," Yzerman said Tuesday upon announcing the hire. "I know Nick will add tremendous value to our organization."

For Lidstrom, the itch to get back into hockey, "especially with the Wings," he said, had been growing stronger. He could only scratch it for so long doing TV analysis and some courtesy scouting for Detroit in Sweden. When he and Yzerman crossed paths two months ago at Ken Holland's Hall of Fame induction in Toronto, they got to talking. They talked some more when Lidstrom returned home. Soon they struck an agreement.

"He'll be involved in all aspects of me doing my job running the Detroit Red Wings," Yzerman said.

While continuing to live in Sweden, Lidstrom will scout prospects in Europe and North America. He'll weigh in on the draft. He'll assist in player development, particularly on the blueline. He'll evaluate talent in the pros. He'll be a sounding board for the coaching staffs in Detroit and Grand Rapids. He'll be a guiding light for everyone in the organization, a North Star back to where the Red Wings belong.

"We all want to see the team become better and start making the playoffs again," Lidstrom said. "That’s the goal for everyone."

He smiled and acknowledged he's "not going to be on the ice where you can make a big impact right away." When he talked about helping the team, he corrected himself and said helping 'the organization' -- at which Yzerman laughed, "We can do the team thing, too." Lidstrom, 51 years old and 10 years removed from his final game in Detroit, just wants to "have a little impact in hopefully developing this team into a contender again."

"That fire is still in all of us who have been a part of hockey," he said.

In the draft, Lidstrom can certainly lend his eye for talent. He's watched a few of Detroit's prospects in recent years on behalf of Yzerman and provided rave reviews on the likes of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond. He said spotting the "high, high talent" in amateurs is relatively easy, but winning organizations "find the gems that are in rounds maybe five through seven." Lidstrom would know. He was a third-round gem in 1989.

And in player development, the Hall of Famer and seven-time Norris winner can obviously lend his feel for the game. The Red Wings have a rich crop of defensemen on the farm, headlined by a trio of Swedes in 2021 sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, 2020 second-rounder William Wallinder and 2019 second-rounder Albert Johansson. Lidstrom will help groom them with former teammate Niklas Kronwall, Detroit's director of European player development.

"I'll be part of overseeing the defense, looking at things that can help them improve or small tips for them to become better players," said Lidstrom. "If that’s on the ice at development camp, that remains to be seen, but I’ll be part of watching them play and trying to get to know them away from the rink as well, just to help them become better hockey players."

Lidstrom has a way of bettering the people around him. (The Perfect Human would get bored trying to better himself.) During their 14 years as teammates, Yzerman said he leaned heavily on Lidstrom as "a resource" off the ice. He came to Lidstrom for feedback on the team because he trusted his opinion. He returned to him with ideas. Every good captain needs a compass, and Yzerman's never led him astray.

"He was a tremendous voice of reason for me," Yzerman said.

That's why Yzerman is calling on Lidstrom again. He's a smart, measured thinker. He knows hockey the same way he loves it. Even in retirement, his blood runs Red. As it kept pumping through his veins, Lidstrom knew he wasn't done. He's returning to the Wings to help the Wings return to glory and because "number one," said Yzerman, "I try to hire really good people."

"I try to hire the best possible hockey minds who have a great work ethic and real passion for doing the job," he said. "Ultimately, we’re just trying to find good hockey players. If you surround yourself with people who work really hard and who are intelligent, for the most part you’re going to make good decisions."

Lidstrom's career was defined by good decisions. With the puck or without it, he always knew where to go. His next career -- his "next challenge," he said -- begins now. He has the same freedom he once had on the ice, to help the Wings as he sees fit. What Lidstrom does with it is up to him, but Yzerman has "asked him to get involved in every aspect" of the organizaton.

"And typical of Nicklas," Yzerman said, "he’s very humble. He’s going to quietly go about his business and do his job."