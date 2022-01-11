Lord Huron Announces Summer Tour 2022

So I guess this is where we’re at, right? Bands announce a tour and hopefully it happens and everyone gets to go and nobody gets sick and the tour goes as long as it can go and if it goes to the end that’s awesome and if not then the parties involved deal with that when and where they can. I get it. At some point, you have to live, right? Not only in the fiscal sense — I don’t know if the dudes from Amorphis have dayjobs or not; frankly the Finnish government should put them on payroll as cultural ambassadors for life — but if you’ve spent the better part of 30 years on stage, it’s who you are. The show must go on. For everybody.

