Lord Huron Announces Summer Tour 2022

JamBase
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLord Huron confirmed details of their 2022 Summer Tour dates. The extensive headlining run through North America includes concerts in May, June and August. The band follows an appearance at BeachLife in Redondo Beach, California on May 15 with a performance in Las Vegas on May 17. From there Lord Huron...

www.jambase.com

musicfestnews.com

Billy Strings Spring Tour Announced

Billy Strings and band have busted added 14 dates to their calendar for their spring tour. Artist presale begins Wednesday, January 5, at 8:00 a.m. Public sale begins at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7. Billy says:. We’ll see you this Spring, California, Las Vegas, TX, Florida, Nashville — sign...
MUSIC
JamBase

Girl Talk Expands 1st North American Tour In 10 Years

Girl Talk (Greg Gillis) added tour dates to his first North American excursion in 10 years. New concerts in Buffalo, St. Louis, Phoenix, New York and Philadelphia expand upon the DJ and producer’s previously announced spring dates which arrived in February 2020 but were postponed due to COVID-19 that year and and rescheduled for 2022 last year.
MUSIC
JamBase

John Scofield Announces February Concerts With Yankee Go Home Band

John Scofield recently confirmed a series of February concerts featuring the Yankee Go Home Band. The acclaimed guitarist and his ensemble will start with a residency in New York City before hitting the road for shows in the Northeast and Midwest. Scofield’s Yankee Go Home Band features keyboardist Jon Cowherd,...
WTHR

Bon Jovi announces April tour stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is headed out on a North American tour, and there will be a stop in Indianapolis. The legendary rock band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, April 19. Presale tickets will be available to JBJ Experience members on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.
radiokmzn.com

THE EAGLES ANNOUNCE MORE 'HOTEL CALIFORNIA' TOUR DATES

The Eagles are extending their “Hotel California” tour. The band just announced 12 new dates of the trek. As it has been since the “Hotel California” tour began, each show has them playing their classic 1976 album in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Lorde 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets for the Solar Power Tour, schedule, dates

Even though Lorde’s upcoming worldwide tour is called the “Solar Power Tour,” her concerts all over the globe will surely be electric. “Solar Power” is also the name of the two-time Grammy Award winner’s acclaimed 2021 album and the accompanying tour will be the first time her new songs will be performed live outside of festival and talk show appearances.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Bon Jovi Announces Charlotte Date For 2022 Tour

Bon Jovi is hitting the road in April for the upcoming Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, including a stop right here in Charlotte. Bon Jovi kicks off its 2022 tour with a show in Omaha on April 1, playing cities across the country throughout the month before ending with a stop in Nashville on April 30. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will head to North Carolina for a couple shows, including a stop at Charlotte's Spectrum Center on April 8.
CHARLOTTE, NC
nextmosh.com

Marcus Rezak announces winter 2022 tour

Denver-based guitar virtuoso Marcus Rezak has revealed tour dates for winter 2022 in continued support of his latest EP ‘Truth in Sound’ — all dates are listed below. A presser adds, “The tour kicks off with a three-night Colorado run featuring Russ Lawton of Trey Anastasio Band and Zdenek Gubb of Twiddle. It also includes notable dates including artist-at-large appearances at Gem & Jam Festival and SXSW and multiple performances at Virgin Island Jam Festival in Saint John’s Virgin Islands with vocalist Hayley Jane. The tour wraps up with an appearance Skull & Roses Festival in Ventura, CA.”
brooklynvegan.com

Failure going on US summer tour

Heavy shoegaze pioneers Failure released their best reunion album yet, Wild Type Droid, in December, and now they've announced a tour supporting it. Their 2022 North American shows begin in June and run into July, including an NYC show on June 24 and an LA show on July 8. Venues...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

REZN Announce West Coast Tour

Cheers and well wishes to Chicago four-piece REZN, who’ll follow-up the East Coast tour they did at the end of 2021 by heading West starting March 12 in Minneapolis. It’s a not-insignificant run, more than two weeks out in the Upper Midwest, looping through Seattle and Portland, down the coast and back through the desert in time to rest up ahead of supporting Russian Circles on April in their shared hometown. When the East Coast dates were announced last September, there was word of the band having finished a new recording. I haven’t seen any announcement of what might be to come, but I’m reminded they were taking part in PostWax from Blues Funeral Recordings, so as nothing else has been unveiled, it doesn’t seem reasonable to assume that was that. If dudes wanted to toss out a follow-up for 2020’s Chaotic Divine (review here), I sincerely doubt they’d meet with any objection.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mdou Moctar Announces East Coast Tour Dates

Mdou Moctar has announced a string of headlining East Coast tour dates in support of his 2021 LP Afrique Victime, kicking off in Februrary in Providence, Rhode Island. The new dates bookend his previously announced dates opening for Parquet Courts in February and March; Moctar and his band also hit the United Kingdom and Europe in April. Check out the full list of dates below.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker Announce Summer Co-Headlining Tour

It didn’t quite feel like a coincidence last Friday when songwriters Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker all posted the exact same photo on their respective Instagram accounts—a blurry image of all three artists together—along with the exact same ominous caption that simply read “Monday.” It now being Monday, the trio have revealed the meaning behind this coordinated attack on our sleep cycles: a co-headlining tour titled The Wild Hearts Tour that will see all three artists, along with opener Spencer., traversing North America this summer to perform mostly at outdoor venues.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Amorphis Announce US Tour Supporting

So I guess this is where we’re at, right? Bands announce a tour and hopefully it happens and everyone gets to go and nobody gets sick and the tour goes as long as it can go and if it goes to the end that’s awesome and if not then the parties involved deal with that when and where they can. I get it. At some point, you have to live, right? Not only in the fiscal sense — I don’t know if the dudes from Amorphis have dayjobs or not; frankly the Finnish government should put them on payroll as cultural ambassadors for life — but if you’ve spent the better part of 30 years on stage, it’s who you are. The show must go on. For everybody.
MetalSucks

Sevendust Announce Animosity Anniversary Tour

Sevendust will celebrate the 21st anniversary of one of their most popular albums, Animosity, with a headline tour of the U.S., The PRP reports. It’s not clear if the band will be performing the entire record as part of the tour or not. Support will come from Tetrarch and...
Spin

Robert Finley Announces U.S. Winter Tour

Robert Finley will be hitting the road for a 19-date winter tour in support of his most recent record, Sharecropper’s Son. Kicking off on January 19 in Cleveland, Finley will embark throughout the U.S. until the end of February, closing in Millersville, Pennsylvania. Finley is set to support Low Cut Connie in January and Foxy Shazam in February, and he will headline his own shows in St. Louis, Madison, Chapel Hill, Providence, and Lincoln, Nebraska.
MUSIC
JamBase

Lucius Announce New Album ‘Second Nature’ & Share Single

Lucius will release their third studio album, Second Nature, through Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada) and Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW) on April 8. Co-produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Good Grief contains 10 new songs with lead single “Next To Normal” and an accompanying video out today.
Cleveland.com

Lord Huron to play Jacobs Pavilion show this June

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Indie-folk band Lord Huron has announced a 2022 tour, and it’ll roll through Cleveland for a show at Jacobs Pavilion on June 7. Tickets to the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 on AXS. The band, led by founder Ben...
kekbfm.com

Turnpike Troubadours Announce New 2022 Tour Dates

It's been just a few weeks since Turnpike Troubadours officially announced their reunion, but the group is already gearing up for more tour dates this spring. Earlier this morning (Jan. 10), the Oklahoma-based country outfit shared the news that they'll be hitting the road for three weekends beginning in May. They'll perform at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas on April 22 and 23, Floore's in Helotes, Texas on May 6, along with a stop at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. on May 8 and 9. The new dates will take place ahead of the band's already announced, sold out two-night stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. with Shovels & Rope and Reckless Kelly on May 13 and 14.
TULSA, OK

