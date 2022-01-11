Low Power Wi-Fi Chipset Enables Precise Location Tracking

The TV remote, it’s been a staple resident of the living room courtesy of our televisions. Still, a spotlight is being pointed on this mystical accessory that has kept us on couches. Even though Samsung is notable for many things, like its high-end smartphones and gorgeous, smart TVs, there was something else from the company that caught our attention during CES 2022 — a new remote that draws power through Wi-Fi radio waves. Yes, you read that correctly! The announcement of Samsung’s new Eco Remote will probably be one of the most surprising announcements during tech’s biggest show with CES 2022....

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO