ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Low Power Wi-Fi Chipset Enables Precise Location Tracking

By Brielle Jaekel
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous partnerships between technology companies, logistics companies, warehousing companies, procurement companies and more arise as the industry looks to circumvent the challenges that occur throughout the current crisis. These partnerships often create new strategies to provide better resilience and optimization for the supply chain. Technology providers Deeyook and Infineon partner amongst...

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Samsung TV Remote That Draws Power From Wi-Fi is a CES 2022 Surprise

The TV remote, it’s been a staple resident of the living room courtesy of our televisions. Still, a spotlight is being pointed on this mystical accessory that has kept us on couches. Even though Samsung is notable for many things, like its high-end smartphones and gorgeous, smart TVs, there was something else from the company that caught our attention during CES 2022 — a new remote that draws power through Wi-Fi radio waves. Yes, you read that correctly! The announcement of Samsung’s new Eco Remote will probably be one of the most surprising announcements during tech’s biggest show with CES 2022....
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 offers better upload performance and power efficiency

The Wi-Fi Alliance announced Wi-Fi Release 2, which improves the Wi-Fi 6 standard. Release 2 brings improvements to upload performance and offers more power efficiency at all supported bands, and more. The new standard is aimed to be used by routers and other devices, both in work environments and at home.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Your Wi-Fi router will charge your new Samsung TV remote

Samsung's CES announcements are in full flow. The company has already unveiled its new TVs, monitors, and Gaming Hub, with more to come. In addition to announcing new TVs, Samsung has also unveiled a new TV remote that comes with a slick charging trick. Last year, Samsung introduced an Eco...
ELECTRONICS
Government Technology

Can you charge your TV remote via Wi-Fi?

No need to hunt for spare batteries at the last minute so you can watch your TV shows — Samsung has a new remote that will never run out of power, so long as your Wi-Fi router is working. Here’s how it works. The SolarCell Remote constantly sips energy...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipset#Innovation#Battery Power#Infineon#Laas#Rfid#Gps#Airoc
aithority.com

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 Adds New Features for Advanced Wi-Fi Applications

With adoption of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 growing steadily, Wi-Fi Alliance is evolving Wi-Fi 6 certification to meet increasing demands from today’s Wi-Fi use cases. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 is now available, bringing new features that support increasing device and traffic density to deliver greater performance and power management with Wi-Fi devices and applications. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 adds support for uplink multi-user multiple input, multiple output (multi-user MIMO) to deliver smoother streaming services and video conferencing, faster uploads, and more reliable gaming. Additionally, three power management features improve Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 power efficiency, benefitting enterprise, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. New features apply across all bands supported by Wi-Fi 6 – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz – bringing capacity, efficiency, coverage and performance benefits to residential, enterprise, and large public networks. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 delivers the best experience with advanced applications, while providing strong WPA3 security and promoting interoperability between Wi-Fi CERTIFIED devices.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

WI-Fi Alliance updated certification ensures better uploads and power use

Wi-Fi Alliance releases new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 with new features to improve performance and power management. This certification update adds support for uplink multi-user MIMO to support greater upload activity. Power management features included broadcast target wake time (TWT), extended sleep time, and dynamic multi-user spatial multiplexing power...
TECHNOLOGY
iclarified.com

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 Adds Support for Uplink Multi-User MIMO, New Low Power and Sleep Mode Enhancements

The Wi-Fi Alliance has announced the availability of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 bringing new features for improved performance and power management. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 adds support for uplink multi-user multiple input, multiple output (multi-user MIMO) to deliver smoother streaming services and video conferencing, faster uploads, and more reliable gaming. Additionally, three power management features improve Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 power efficiency, benefitting enterprise, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. New features apply across all bands supported by Wi-Fi 6 – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz - bringing capacity, efficiency, coverage and performance benefits to residential, enterprise, and large public networks. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 delivers the best experience with advanced applications, while providing strong WPA3 security and promoting interoperability between Wi-Fi CERTIFIED devices.
TECHNOLOGY
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Powered by Wi-Fi

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is a showcase of tomorrow’s hottest consumer technology. One of the first items leaked isn’t the biggest in size but shows a giant advance in how we might power our gadgets in the future. Samsung’s...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
windowscentral.com

How to prevent laptop from connecting to Wi-Fi automatically on Windows 11

On Windows 11, whenever you configure a new Wi-Fi network profile by default, the system will enable the option to connect automatically when the network is in range. Although this convenient feature makes connecting to the internet faster, it's not one that you need on every wireless network. If you...
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Netgear Unveils Game Booster Service for Orbi Wi-Fi Systems

Netgear is rolling out a new service aimed at improving online games for Orbi mesh Wi-Fi users. Nighthawk Pro Gaming routers such as the XR1000 include a number of tools to enhance network performance specifically for online gaming. Netgear is set to launch those same tools as a subscription service called Netgear Game Booster. It will initially be compatible with the 750 and 850 series of the Orbi Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, as well as the 960 series Orbi Quad-band 6E Wi-Fi mesh system.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Comcast embraces the Wi-Fi 6E future with its latest xFi gateway

The creeping uptake of Wi-Fi 6E continues with the announcement today that Comcast is debuting its very first—and, as far as we can tell, the industry’s first—ISP-provided Wi-Fi 6E modem/router combo. The device, which represents the fourth generation of the company’s xFi Advanced Gateway, will also necessarily...
TECHNOLOGY
howtogeek.com

Wi-Fi Extender vs. Booster vs. Repeater: What’s the Difference?

Albert Bassili is a freelance writer at How-to-Geek with eight years of experience in both commerce and tech writing. He's been a life-long lover of all sorts of tech and gadgets and has been building his own PCs for just under two decades now and he has more gadgets than he actually needs. He's written for a variety of sites from SFGate to GameGavel. Read more...
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

TP-Link’s New Wi-Fi 6E Router Has Motorised Antennas That Track Device Movements

Say goodbye to spotty internet with TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6E router. Called Archer AXE200 Omni, the company’s new Wi-Fi 6E router features four motorized antennas that independently move and rotate to automatically provide the strongest signal possible to your devices as they move around your home. The router serves as an alternative in needing to implement a mesh network at home – which oftentimes can burn a hole in your pocket if you live in a really big house and require multiple nodes.
ELECTRONICS
anandtech.com

Netgear Expands Wi-Fi 6E Portfolio with Affordable Nighthawk RAXE300 Router

Netgear introduced their first Wi-Fi 6E routers last year with the launch of the Nighthawk RAXE500 and the Orbi RBKE960. The addition of 6 GHz support makes it necessary to include more antennae and add more RF components to the board. As a result, the pricing of these routers tend to be high - the RAXE500 retails for $581 currently (launched with a MSRP of $600), while the basic Orbi RBKE962 (a router and a single satellite) had a launch MSRP of $1100.
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

Could It Be Possible to Keep Apple AirTags Charged via Wi-Fi Signals?

Among all the interesting innovations coming out of CES 2022 this week, we were most intrigued by Samsung’s new Eco Remote, which promises to stay charged by drawing power from the Wi-Fi signals that are already bouncing around your home. The Eco Remote isn’t an entirely new product; it’s...
ELECTRONICS
Computer Weekly

Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 revealed

The past 12 months have seen the robust roll-out of technologies supporting the Wi-Fi 6 standard and it is estimated that nearly two billion Wi-Fi 6-compatible devices will enter the market in 2022. With demand growing, and to address future market needs and support more high-performance scenarios, the Wi-Fi Alliance,...
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router offers a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps

Speed up the internet in your workspace—whether that’s at home or in the office—with the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router. Delivering a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps, it minimizes delays to enhance productivity. Moreover, this tri-band Wi-Fi router also features a 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E devices and bandwidth-hungry applications. In fact, with 8 Wi-Fi streams, the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 is one of the brand’s most powerful routers. Furthermore, it’s compatible with homes of up to 2,500 sq. ft., so it’ll cover devices in all areas of all rooms. This router’s elegant design houses 6 antennas for unmated signal strength, coverage, and performance. It also has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port to provide Gigabit+ Internet connectivity. Finally, there are also 5 more ports for wired connections to other home devices.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Samsung's New TV Remote Draws Power Over Wi-Fi. Here's How It Works

In recent times, Samsung has been pushing the envelope on eco-innovations. For example, in 2021, Samsung TV Remote enthusiasts were treated with a solar panel back, wherein its Eco Remote could charge by itself with sunlight or even strong enough lamps. Now, in 2022, Samsung has surprised its users again,...
ELECTRONICS
ftnnews.com

EnGenius Launches First Wi-Fi 6E Access Point for SMB Market

EnGenius Technologies Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of future-proof enterprise networking solutions, announced the release of the very first Wi-Fi 6E access point designed for the SMB market. Featuring the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 platform, the ECW336 Wi-Fi 6E indoor ceiling mount tri-band access point has been developed for use in...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy