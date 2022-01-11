ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Texas' 2022 class ranks in Bleacher Report's recruiting rankings

The dreadful 2021 season for Texas is now officially over, and the program along with its passionate fans are looking forward to next season in hopes that the team will be able to turn it around.

The first season under Steve Sarkisian was not ideal by any means, as attrition from Tom Herman’s previous classes along with historic collapses in consecutive games really set the tone for the year.

Initially when Sarkisian and his staff were unable to identify starters are certain positions, it had Texas fans thinking they were just that deep, but in reality it was quite the opposite. The staff and the fan base quickly realized that outside of the running backs and Xavier Worthy at wide receiver, the rest of the team was not able to keep up with the nation’s best and was often exposed.

We saw players rotating at quarterback, offensive line, and defensive back all season. After the blown 20-point lead to Oklahoma, it seemed the issues only heightened.

While many thought this nightmare of a season would decimate Texas’ ability to bring home big name recruits, and they did miss out on some, the Longhorns were still able to bring a class that could be considered one of the most important and best classes in program history.

It is a class that addresses major needs across both sides of the trenches and has exciting talent at almost every position. Texas’ 2022 class drew the attention of Bleacher Report, as they included the Longhorns among their top-10 recruiting classes.

Texas’ class headlined by five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks came in at No. 5 in their rankings. Here is what Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard sees in Texas’ 2022 class:

Grabbing former Arizona State commitment Larry Turner-Gooden was a big boost for the Longhorns in the late signing period, but they may not be done.

It’s already been a huge get for coach Steve Sarkisian, and nobody needs a roster flip like him after a forgettable first season in Austin.

The marquee player of the class is Kelvin Banks, a sure-fire star offensive tackle who flipped from Oregon. If Texas can pair him with 5-star offensive guard Devon Campbell (who is announcing in February), what a haul it will be for Kyle Flood, who also added Neto Umeozulu, Malik Agbo and Cole Hutson.

Everybody is buzzing about former elite prospect Quinn Ewers coming home after a year at Ohio State, and he should be the centerpiece of the “new” Longhorns. He’s going to have playmakers all around him who are young and capable.

Receiver Brenen Thompson and running back Jaydon Blue are a good start to a fresh stable.

And getting elite cornerback Terrance Brooks to head to Austin instead of Ohio State, Alabama and others was evidence Sark can still connect with kids even though it was a losing season.

Texas will likely be relying on majority of these recruits to come in and fill a role or even start immediately, but it is safe to say that the future is bright in Austin.

