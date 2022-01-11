ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas appears in 247Sports' way-too-early top 25 rankings for next season

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With the college football season coming to a close after Monday’s national championship game, all of our attention has turned to the 2022 college football season.

Many teams have lost coaches to other schools, players to the NFL draft, or others to the transfer portal but that also means there are new faces everywhere you look.

The 2022 season has the makings of what could be one of the best seasons in the history of the sport, and experts are already trying to predict who they think will be among the nation’s best next year.

247Sports released their way-too-early top 25 rankings the day after the Georgia became national champions, and Texas did in fact made an appearance. The Longhorns came in at a respectable No. 19 in the nation, which seems generous considering they finished 5-7 this past season.

While the Longhorns did struggle last year, they brought in what is expected to be a generational talent in quarterback Quinn Ewers, revamped both the offensive and defensive lines, and are still working hard to sure up the defensive back group.

Texas will be battle tested early next season, as their second game of the year is against Alabama who came in at No. 1 in this ranking, and will be looking to avenge their championship loss to Georgia.

The Longhorns still have room for improvement, and should likely pursue some more portal talent to give themselves the best chance at fixing their flaws next season. The staff has shown a reluctance or possibly even an incompetence when it comes to pursuing portal talent lately, but they need to kick it into high gear and nab a receiver, linebacker, and probably even safety.

This 2022 team on paper has the chance to be great, but that is what we thought about the 2021 team, so only time will tell.

