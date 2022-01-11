ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brazil 2021 inflation highest since 2015; central bank vows tighter policy

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s annual inflation hit a six-year high of over 10% in 2021, government data showed on Tuesday, well above the central bank’s year-end target range and raising pressure on policymakers for more aggressive interest rate hikes. The benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Peru’s economy grows 3.47% in November, but mining contracts amid protests

LIMA (Reuters) – The Peruvian economy grew by 3.47% year-on-year in November, the lowest rate since March, the government said on Saturday, citing an advance in consumption that was offset by a drop in the country’s key mining sector beset by environmental protests. In November of 2020, the...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

French 2021 budget deficit seen lower than expected at 7% of GDP -minister

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s stronger than expected economic recovery last year means the public sector budget deficit should come in better than planned, the budget minister said in an interview published on Sunday. The government had built its budget planning on expectations for the economy to grow 6.25%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Central Bank#Brasilia#Reuters#Ipca#Ibge
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron leaves Germany on brink of recession as growth dips

The risk of recession is looming for Germany after Europe’s biggest economy shrank at the end of 2021 and as it faces a bumpy start to this year, with the rapid spread of COVID-19's omicron variant deterring people from shopping and travel and supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturers. Output in Germany fell by between 0.5% and 1% in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency Destatis said Friday. Forecasts are also shaky for the first three months of 2022, and two straight quarters of falling output would leave Germany in recession, according to one commonly used definition. Germany...
ECONOMY
AFP

Mexico president wants Mexican investors to buy Citi unit

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that he wanted Mexican investors to buy the local consumer banking business of US giant Citi, which has announced plans to exit. "We can turn it into something very good if, without authoritarian measures, we manage to Mexicanize this bank," Lopez Obrador said in a video message posted on social media. He welcomed an expression of interest in acquiring the business from the controversial businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, whose business empire includes another bank and a television network. Other potential buyers included the billionaire tycoon Carlos Slim -- Mexico's richest man -- and Carlos Hank Gonzalez, who runs the Mexican bank Banorte, he said.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy