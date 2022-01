Believe it or not, the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class used to be something of a beast. While it spent the last few decades as a boulevardier with a reputation for being a ride of choice for yuppies and Real Housewives, when it launched in 1954, it did so as the street-legal version of a race car — one that had just claimed victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Nurburgring. The 300 SL Gullwing was a dynamo of a sports car for its era, but it was the version that would follow in 1957 that would be the true progenitor of the SL breed: a fine-looking convertible with a big Three-Pointed Star on the front.

