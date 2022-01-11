ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Projected to Cross $243.4 Billion by 2030

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe liquefied petroleum gas market size was valued at $130.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $243.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is obtained from compression and cooling of two gases named propane and butane, which are...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Electric Water Heater Market to Cross $40.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%

The electric water heater market size was valued at $23.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of the residential & commercial building and construction activities is fueling the growth of the electric water heater market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for electric water heater from industrial applications such as manufacturing, food processing, agriculture and others is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, rise in awareness towards use of solar powered water heaters is the key factor hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years. On the contrary, R&D towards improving the efficiency, safety requirement, and thereby reducing operational electricity cost of electric water heater is anticipated to create opportunity for key players in the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Commercial Boiler Market Comprehensive Report With Growth Drivers by 2030

Surge in emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as the enactment and strengthening of emission limits, are some of the major drivers driving the demand for energy efficient commercial boilers. Governments and investors are constantly focusing on the deployment of energy efficient equipment and the creation of commercial infrastructure that is both economically and environmentally sustainable. For example, the European Commission (EC) launched a Voluntary Reporting Framework Level(s) in 2017 to increase building sustainability.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

What will be the future scenario of Hydrogen Generator Market-

Rise in awareness regarding the prospects of hydrogen generators is expected to open up opportunities for the market. Moreover, engendering awareness throughout the globe toward the use of eco-friendly products is expected to boost the sales of hydrogen generator market throughout the forecast period. Governments across the globe are promoting sustainable ways, which can reduce greenhouse emissions that are primarily due to consumption of fossil fuels and industrialization. Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous dioxide are mostly responsible for increase in the global temperature by around 1 degree Celsius since the last century. Sulphur reduces efficiency of some catalysts, which increases carbon dioxide emissions from more advanced technologies. It also prevents advancements in emission control technologies in several domains such as fuel-efficient gasoline engine designs and hybrid diesel engines.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
houstonmirror.com

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to Cross $5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.1%

The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Pump Jack Market to Cross $5.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%

The pump jack market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the demand for petroleum products & crude oil owing to significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others. This fuels the growth of the pump jack market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in number of mature onshore oilfields drives the growth of the pump jack market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from petroleum fuels, limitations of offshore fields, and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Russia Threatening Europe with its Natural Gas Supply

The energy crisis in Europe has a lot more to do with politics than it first seems, this is not just a matter of increased demand. Europe has been facing severe natural gas shortages in the past few weeks. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, demand for fuel has surged in the region due to the economic recovery after the pandemic. As more industries resume operations, more oil and gas are needed. Also, with the onset....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquefied Petroleum Gas#Energy Efficiency#Bharat Petroleum#Natural Gas#Cagr#Lpg#Cng#Download Sample Report
houstonmirror.com

Bioenergy Market Projected to Cross $217.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%

The bioenergy market size was valued at $102.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $217.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of end-use industries such as manufacturing, building & construction, transportation, and power generation fuels growth of the bioenergy market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for biomass and biofuels for efficient heat generation in Europe and North America is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. However, some of the disadvantages of bioenergy such as high cost & space for plant setup, less efficiency of ethanol as compared to gasoline, and risk of deforestation in the future are the key factors expected to hamper growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures. Secondly, it involves transport, which is transportation of the captured CO2 to a suitable site for storage with the help of pipeline, trucks, and ships. The last step is storage, which involves injection of CO2 into underground rock formation, deep wells, and depleted reservoirs. These are the best storage options for storing huge amounts of CO2 for many years.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Liquefied Natural Gas Market Observe Spike in Sales and Growth in Forecast 2021-2031

The Liquefied Natural Gas Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Liquefied Natural Gas market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Traction Battery Market Projected to Cross $69.2 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2%

The global traction battery market size was valued at $31.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $69.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The increasing demand for electric vehicles has surged the R&D activities for enhancing battery efficiencies by improving the charge cycle and reducing the unit consumption per charge. Moreover, the emergence of batteries with high energy density has increased the competition among the traction battery manufacturers for producing highly efficient traction batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

EQT becomes largest U.S. producer of certified natural gas

Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -0.1%) also has become the country's largest producer of certified natural gas, after saying it has certified most of its natural gas output under both the Equitable Origin Standard for Responsible Energy Development and the MiQ standard for methane emission. The certifications...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Occidental Petroleum Stock (OXY): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) increased by 7.47% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) increased by 7.47% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a bullish research report. Citi analyst Scott Gruber increased the price target...
STOCKS
houstonmirror.com

At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Mango butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % from 2021 to 2027. Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market share. The mango butter market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $63.0 million from 2019–2027.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Spacer Fluid Market Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2030

Global spacer fluid market size was valued at $197.1million in 2020, and is projected to reach $323.1million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The major factors driving the growth of the global oil well spacer fluids market are the increasing investments in the exploration & production of oil and gas as well assignificant growth of the oil & gas industry in developing countries. Moreover, technological advancements in well cementing are also expected to contribute to the growth of the spacer fluids market trends.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Waste-Derived Biogas Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities with Driving Factors Analysis - 2030

The global waste-derived biogas market size was valued at $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. Biogas is a type of renewable energy that can be utilized to replace fossil fuels. It is made mostly of waste materials, and produced as a result of anaerobic digestion. In the business sector, waste feedstock is the most commonly used raw material for biogas production. In addition, increase in usage of agriculture, sewage, and industrial waste as raw materials is predicted to promote the waste-derived biogas market growth throughout the projection period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

Tea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global tea market was valued at $55,144 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,950 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The green tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,362 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $26,110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy