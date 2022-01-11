ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

Cover picture for the articleThe global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large...

Las Vegas Herald

Electric Water Heater Market to Cross $40.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%

The electric water heater market size was valued at $23.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of the residential & commercial building and construction activities is fueling the growth of the electric water heater market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for electric water heater from industrial applications such as manufacturing, food processing, agriculture and others is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, rise in awareness towards use of solar powered water heaters is the key factor hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years. On the contrary, R&D towards improving the efficiency, safety requirement, and thereby reducing operational electricity cost of electric water heater is anticipated to create opportunity for key players in the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

Tea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global tea market was valued at $55,144 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,950 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The green tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,362 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $26,110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

What will be the future scenario of Hydrogen Generator Market-

Rise in awareness regarding the prospects of hydrogen generators is expected to open up opportunities for the market. Moreover, engendering awareness throughout the globe toward the use of eco-friendly products is expected to boost the sales of hydrogen generator market throughout the forecast period. Governments across the globe are promoting sustainable ways, which can reduce greenhouse emissions that are primarily due to consumption of fossil fuels and industrialization. Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous dioxide are mostly responsible for increase in the global temperature by around 1 degree Celsius since the last century. Sulphur reduces efficiency of some catalysts, which increases carbon dioxide emissions from more advanced technologies. It also prevents advancements in emission control technologies in several domains such as fuel-efficient gasoline engine designs and hybrid diesel engines.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Cross $2,349.6 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%

This research report will give you deep insights about the Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Machine Safety Market Registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Machine Safety Market by Component (Safety Sensors, Safety Interlock Switches, Safety Controller, and Others) Implementation (Individual and Embedded), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Metals & Mining, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cable Accessories Market to Cross $99.3 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2%

The cable accessories market size was valued at $49.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $99.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, construction, and automotive fuels the cable accessories market growth. In addition, increase in demand for cable accessories from renewable sector propels growth of the market, globally. However, high cost associated with underground cables and delay in implementation of power projects are the key factors that hamper growth of the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to Cross $5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.1%

The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Pump Jack Market to Cross $5.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%

The pump jack market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the demand for petroleum products & crude oil owing to significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others. This fuels the growth of the pump jack market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in number of mature onshore oilfields drives the growth of the pump jack market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from petroleum fuels, limitations of offshore fields, and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Glass Curtain Wall Market Expected to reach $85,727.4 million by 2026

This research report will give you deep insights about the Glass Curtain Wall Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Stevia Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $1,169.4 Million Your Business by 2026

Stevia Market by Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), End User (Food & Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Retail Industry, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Direct Channel and Indirect Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."According to the report, the global stevia market garnered $637.1 million in 2018, and is expected to garner $1.16billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Blackstrap Molasses Market Expected to Reach $18,185.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 5.7%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Blackstrap molasses Marketby Form, Application and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global blackstrap molasses market size is expected to reach $18,185.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027. Blackstrap...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Waste-Derived Biogas Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities with Driving Factors Analysis - 2030

The global waste-derived biogas market size was valued at $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. Biogas is a type of renewable energy that can be utilized to replace fossil fuels. It is made mostly of waste materials, and produced as a result of anaerobic digestion. In the business sector, waste feedstock is the most commonly used raw material for biogas production. In addition, increase in usage of agriculture, sewage, and industrial waste as raw materials is predicted to promote the waste-derived biogas market growth throughout the projection period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Phthalic Anhydride Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in use of phthalic anhydride in manufacturing of alkyd...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements Market On Position to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplement Market by Source, Form, and Sales Channel: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market size was valued at $796.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%. Collagen...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Electronic Warfare Market: Countermeasure System to Rise at $9,720.40 Million by 2028

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Electronic Warfare Market By Capability, Equipment, Product, And Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global electronic warfare market was valued at $15,811.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,560.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Commercial Boiler Market Comprehensive Report With Growth Drivers by 2030

Surge in emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as the enactment and strengthening of emission limits, are some of the major drivers driving the demand for energy efficient commercial boilers. Governments and investors are constantly focusing on the deployment of energy efficient equipment and the creation of commercial infrastructure that is both economically and environmentally sustainable. For example, the European Commission (EC) launched a Voluntary Reporting Framework Level(s) in 2017 to increase building sustainability.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Bronchoscopy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancement in bronchoscopy propel the growth of the global bronchoscopy market. However, lack of trained physicians and pulmonologists restricts the market growth. On the other hand, growing prospects in emerging Bronchoscopy markets present new opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market Current Scenario with Growth Rate By 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia paints & coatings market generated $8.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $13.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, major investment pockets, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS

