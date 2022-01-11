Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Cross $38.21 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 36.0%

The global residential generators market size was valued at $9.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the procurement of these residential generators as a result of expansion of urbanisation in the emerging nations, leading to market expansion, particularly in Asia-Pacific. The region is predicted to be the largest residential generators market in the world due to rise in population and a continual demand-supply mismatch for power. Environmental regulations imposed by the EPA in North America and Latin America are likely to boost the demand for household gas generators. However, rise in worldwide population is expected to surge the demand for power backup, which is expected to fuel the demand throughout the projection period.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO