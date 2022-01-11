ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Cross $38.21 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 36.0%

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lithium-ion battery recycling market size was valued at $1.33billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $38.21billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.0% from 2021 to 2030. Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable in nature, with high energy density. These batteries are majorly used in portable electronic devices, electric vehicles,...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Cross $2,349.6 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%

This research report will give you deep insights about the Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Connected Motorcycle Market: Adventure Type to Rake at $94.9 Million by 2027

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Connected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Connectivity Solution, Calling Service, Services, and Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global connected motorcycle market size was valued at $35.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $304.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.6% from 2020 to 2027.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

What will be the future scenario of Hydrogen Generator Market-

Rise in awareness regarding the prospects of hydrogen generators is expected to open up opportunities for the market. Moreover, engendering awareness throughout the globe toward the use of eco-friendly products is expected to boost the sales of hydrogen generator market throughout the forecast period. Governments across the globe are promoting sustainable ways, which can reduce greenhouse emissions that are primarily due to consumption of fossil fuels and industrialization. Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous dioxide are mostly responsible for increase in the global temperature by around 1 degree Celsius since the last century. Sulphur reduces efficiency of some catalysts, which increases carbon dioxide emissions from more advanced technologies. It also prevents advancements in emission control technologies in several domains such as fuel-efficient gasoline engine designs and hybrid diesel engines.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements Market On Position to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplement Market by Source, Form, and Sales Channel: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market size was valued at $796.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%. Collagen...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
houstonmirror.com

Stevia Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $1,169.4 Million Your Business by 2026

Stevia Market by Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), End User (Food & Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Retail Industry, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Direct Channel and Indirect Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."According to the report, the global stevia market garnered $637.1 million in 2018, and is expected to garner $1.16billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Waste-Derived Biogas Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities with Driving Factors Analysis - 2030

The global waste-derived biogas market size was valued at $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. Biogas is a type of renewable energy that can be utilized to replace fossil fuels. It is made mostly of waste materials, and produced as a result of anaerobic digestion. In the business sector, waste feedstock is the most commonly used raw material for biogas production. In addition, increase in usage of agriculture, sewage, and industrial waste as raw materials is predicted to promote the waste-derived biogas market growth throughout the projection period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Commercial Boiler Market Comprehensive Report With Growth Drivers by 2030

Surge in emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as the enactment and strengthening of emission limits, are some of the major drivers driving the demand for energy efficient commercial boilers. Governments and investors are constantly focusing on the deployment of energy efficient equipment and the creation of commercial infrastructure that is both economically and environmentally sustainable. For example, the European Commission (EC) launched a Voluntary Reporting Framework Level(s) in 2017 to increase building sustainability.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Recycling#Lithium Ion Battery#Cagr#Market Research#Electric Hybrid#Download Sample Report
houstonmirror.com

Machine Safety Market Registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Machine Safety Market by Component (Safety Sensors, Safety Interlock Switches, Safety Controller, and Others) Implementation (Individual and Embedded), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Metals & Mining, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Energy Efficiency Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Energy Efficiency Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Glass Curtain Wall Market Expected to reach $85,727.4 million by 2026

This research report will give you deep insights about the Glass Curtain Wall Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

Tea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global tea market was valued at $55,144 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,950 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The green tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,362 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $26,110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
houstonmirror.com

Bronchoscopy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancement in bronchoscopy propel the growth of the global bronchoscopy market. However, lack of trained physicians and pulmonologists restricts the market growth. On the other hand, growing prospects in emerging Bronchoscopy markets present new opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Phthalic Anhydride Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in use of phthalic anhydride in manufacturing of alkyd...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Residential Generators Market to Cross $15.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7%

The global residential generators market size was valued at $9.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the procurement of these residential generators as a result of expansion of urbanisation in the emerging nations, leading to market expansion, particularly in Asia-Pacific. The region is predicted to be the largest residential generators market in the world due to rise in population and a continual demand-supply mismatch for power. Environmental regulations imposed by the EPA in North America and Latin America are likely to boost the demand for household gas generators. However, rise in worldwide population is expected to surge the demand for power backup, which is expected to fuel the demand throughout the projection period.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Conductive Polymer Market Positive Demand Trends With Different Key Players with Growth Strategies up to 2026

The global conductive polymer industry was pegged at $3.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Surge in demand for electronic products and increase in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have boosted the growth of the global conductive polymer market. However, high cost of production hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in electric mobility is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Bioenergy Market Projected to Cross $217.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%

The bioenergy market size was valued at $102.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $217.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of end-use industries such as manufacturing, building & construction, transportation, and power generation fuels growth of the bioenergy market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for biomass and biofuels for efficient heat generation in Europe and North America is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. However, some of the disadvantages of bioenergy such as high cost & space for plant setup, less efficiency of ethanol as compared to gasoline, and risk of deforestation in the future are the key factors expected to hamper growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Toshiba launches high-energy, high-power rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Toshiba has announced the commercial availability of its new rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which the Japanese company claims solves traditional challenges associated with delivering both high energy and high power at the same time. Key innovations claimed by Toshiba for its new 20Ah-HP SCiB rechargeable lithium-ion battery cell are heat-generation control,...
BUSINESS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Lithium-ion batteries power Whitworths’ forklift fleet

Baking ingredients manufacturer Whitworths has replaced the gas-powered counterbalance trucks in operation at its Northamptonshire production and storage facility with lithium-ion machines. The company has been supplied with 27 new three- and four-wheeled counterbalance forklifts from Toyota, along with a number of powered pallet trucks, reach trucks and stackers –...
BUSINESS
smokesignalsnews.com

Kemp: Battery Resourcers to open North America’s largest lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week Battery Resourcers will invest millions in the business economy of Georgia. The press release issued by Kemp’s office said the lithium-ion battery recycling and engineered materials startup “will invest $43 million to open its first commercial-scale battery recycling plant in Covington. The processing facility will become the largest of its kind in North America when fully operational in August 2022 and create at least 150 jobs in Newton County.”
COVINGTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy