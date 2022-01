The numbers speak for themselves at this point. Kentucky is at its best with a guard-heavy lineup, scoring at an elite pace that ranks among the best in college basketball. The Wildcats average 128.9 points per 100 possessions with their core starters of Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington Jr., Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe. The group of Davion Mintz, Washington, Grady, Brooks and Tshiebwe are putting up an absurd 149.0 points per 100 possessions.

