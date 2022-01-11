Integer Holdings makes additions to its executive team

On December 13, the Biden administration issued a sweeping executive order designed to drive new and better ways to improve the “customer,” or citizen, experience with government agencies. According to the order, the focus of these efforts will be on “modernizing programs, reducing administrative burdens, and piloting new online tools and technologies that can provide a simple, seamless and secure customer experience.” It is an ambitious and important initiative that sets bold objectives across a wide spectrum of federal programs from health to retirement, and from poverty to passports. It seeks to attack some of the most pernicious challenges in government management, many of which were defined in a compelling article by Annie Lowrey in The Atlantic (“The Time Tax”) and echoed by President Biden when he signed the order.

