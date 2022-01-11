ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Integer Holdings makes additions to its executive team

By Danielle Kirsh
 4 days ago

Integer Holdings today announced that it has appointed three new executives to its leadership team. The appointments come as part of a planned transition due to retirements. Margaret Cathy is being promoted to senior VP of quality and regulatory affairs; Andrew Senn is being promoted to senior VP of strategy and...

