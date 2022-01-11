ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Gas Turbine Market Projected to Cross $25.4 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 3.3%

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global gas turbine market was valued at $18.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030. A gas turbine is an engine, which heats a mixture of fuel and outside air at a high temperature to...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Blackstrap Molasses Market Expected to Reach $18,185.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 5.7%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Blackstrap molasses Marketby Form, Application and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global blackstrap molasses market size is expected to reach $18,185.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027. Blackstrap...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements Market On Position to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplement Market by Source, Form, and Sales Channel: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market size was valued at $796.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%. Collagen...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
houstonmirror.com

Phospholipid Market Size is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Phospholipid Market by Source, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global phospholipid market was valued at $2,846.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,647.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Electronic Warfare Market: Countermeasure System to Rise at $9,720.40 Million by 2028

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Electronic Warfare Market By Capability, Equipment, Product, And Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global electronic warfare market was valued at $15,811.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,560.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

Tea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global tea market was valued at $55,144 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,950 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The green tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,362 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $26,110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Turbine#Cagr#Sustainable Energy#Electric Power#Natural Gas
houstonmirror.com

Waste-Derived Biogas Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities with Driving Factors Analysis - 2030

The global waste-derived biogas market size was valued at $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. Biogas is a type of renewable energy that can be utilized to replace fossil fuels. It is made mostly of waste materials, and produced as a result of anaerobic digestion. In the business sector, waste feedstock is the most commonly used raw material for biogas production. In addition, increase in usage of agriculture, sewage, and industrial waste as raw materials is predicted to promote the waste-derived biogas market growth throughout the projection period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market by Gas Type, Material Type, Tank Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market by Gas Type (CNG, RNG, Hydrogen), Material Type (Metal, Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), Tank Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), Application (Fuel, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 3.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Government initiatives emphasizing on adoption of clean fuel and growth in number natural and fuel cell electric vehicles are expected to drive the market.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Commercial Boiler Market Comprehensive Report With Growth Drivers by 2030

Surge in emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as the enactment and strengthening of emission limits, are some of the major drivers driving the demand for energy efficient commercial boilers. Governments and investors are constantly focusing on the deployment of energy efficient equipment and the creation of commercial infrastructure that is both economically and environmentally sustainable. For example, the European Commission (EC) launched a Voluntary Reporting Framework Level(s) in 2017 to increase building sustainability.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Brazil
Country
China
houstonmirror.com

Stevia Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $1,169.4 Million Your Business by 2026

Stevia Market by Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), End User (Food & Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Retail Industry, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Direct Channel and Indirect Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."According to the report, the global stevia market garnered $637.1 million in 2018, and is expected to garner $1.16billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Spacer Fluid Market Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2030

Global spacer fluid market size was valued at $197.1million in 2020, and is projected to reach $323.1million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The major factors driving the growth of the global oil well spacer fluids market are the increasing investments in the exploration & production of oil and gas as well assignificant growth of the oil & gas industry in developing countries. Moreover, technological advancements in well cementing are also expected to contribute to the growth of the spacer fluids market trends.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Mango butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % from 2021 to 2027. Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market share. The mango butter market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $63.0 million from 2019–2027.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Silicones and Siloxanes Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.75%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Siloxanes refer to the class of chemical compounds composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds that occur in either linear or cyclic form. They are physiologically inert, highly stable, and have lubricating properties. On the other hand, silicones are polymeric, synthetic materials formulated from siloxanes. They are odorless, water repellent, flexible, resistant to chemicals and moisture and have high oxidation and temperature stability. As a result, silicones find extensive applications in the cosmetics, construction, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
houstonmirror.com

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Cross $2,349.6 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%

This research report will give you deep insights about the Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Small Wind Turbine Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Small Wind Turbine Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Phthalic Anhydride Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in use of phthalic anhydride in manufacturing of alkyd...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Smoke Detector Market Value To Cross $3,405.7 million by 2027| Top Companies and Industry Deep Analysis

This research report will give you deep insights about the Smoke Detector Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 220 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy