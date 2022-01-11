ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Samsara, GoFleet, Web fleet Solutions

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Latest released the research study on Global Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services....

www.houstonmirror.com

Las Vegas Herald

Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Oracle, T-Mining

Latest survey on Worldwide Blockchain in Supply Chain Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Worldwide Blockchain in Supply Chain to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Worldwide Blockchain in Supply Chain market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, T-Mining, DTCO, Deloitte, Primechain, Veem, Guardtime, BTL, Ripple, OpenXCell, Ripple, Blockchain in Supply Chain markets by :, In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific & Middle East and Africa (MEA).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Electric School Bus Market to See Major Growth by 2030 | Proterra, Cummins, Blue Bird

The latest research on "Global Electric School Bus Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
TRAFFIC
houstonmirror.com

Fleet Management Solution Market - Big Changes to Have Big Impact | Trimble, TomTom Telematics, Emkay

The Fleet Management Solution Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Software Geographic Information Systems Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Autodesk, Hexagon, Geosoft

The latest study released on the Global Software Geographic Information Systems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Software Geographic Information Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Chain Hotel Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Chain Hotel Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Enbala Networks, AutoGrid Systems, Stem

Latest released the research study on Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Viridity Energy (United States),Sunverge Energy, Inc. (United States),ENGIE (United States),Energy & Meteo Systems GmbH (Germany),AutoGrid Systems (United States),Advanced Microgrid Solutions (United States),Green Charge (United States),Enbala Networks (United States),Stem Inc. (United States)
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Database Platform as a Service (DBPaaS) Solutions Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Cloud

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Database Platform as a Service (DBPaaS) Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake Computing, Salesforce, Alibaba Cloud, Database Labs, Teradata, SAP, Instaclustr, EnterpriseOB, IBM, MLab & MongoDB etc.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Online Exam Proctoring Market Growing with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027

The latest research on "Global Online Exam Proctoring Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market". The global Online Exam Proctoring market was valued at 368.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027, based on HTF MI newly published report.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Data-driven Healthcare Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Allscripts, GE Healthcare, Dell, McKesson, Siemens

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Data-driven Healthcare Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Data-driven Healthcare market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Contraceptives (Medicine) Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Contraceptives (Medicine) Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Spacer Fluid Market Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2030

Global spacer fluid market size was valued at $197.1million in 2020, and is projected to reach $323.1million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The major factors driving the growth of the global oil well spacer fluids market are the increasing investments in the exploration & production of oil and gas as well assignificant growth of the oil & gas industry in developing countries. Moreover, technological advancements in well cementing are also expected to contribute to the growth of the spacer fluids market trends.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Cryptocurrency Banking Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2021-2026 | BiTex, Coinbase, Gemini

Cryptocurrency Banking Market is the first-class market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries, and many countries worldwide. The report analyses market information related to a specific stock, currency, commodity, and geographic regions or countries. This report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of businesses or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. All of these are estimated and analyzed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic, and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing is lefts uncovered in the Cryptocurrency Banking Market analysis report.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Building Automation & Control Systems Market May See Big Move | Robert Bosch, Hubbell, Legrand

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Security & Access Control Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems & Others], Applications [Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings & Others] & Key Players Such as Johnson Controls, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Carrier, Honeywell International, Siemens, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Robert Bosch, Hubbell, ABB, Delta Controls, Crestron Electronics, BuildingIQ, Lutron Electronics, Legrand, KMC Controls & Distech Controls etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

GPS Navigation Software Market to See Booming Growth | Google, Microsoft, Navigon, TomTom

GPS Navigation Software is used to provide route calculation and directions to the user using its current or specified location. This software is widely used while traveling to new places to guide user about the routes with real-time information. According to a survey, Google Maps is the top most used navigation software followed by Apple, and MapQuest. The use of GPS navigation software in automotive to provide maps, turn-by-turn voice-guided navigation, lane guidance, speed limit warnings, and other purposes has increased. This has boosted the market demand.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Operation Business Process as a Service Market Is Booming Worldwide | Infosys, Computer Sciences, Fujitsu, Genpact

Operation Business Process as a Service Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Operation Business Process as a Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture(Ireland), Broadcom(US), Computer Sciences Corporation(US), Capgemini(France), Cisco(US), Cognizant(US), Fujitsu(Japan), Genpact(Bermuda), IBM(US), Infosys(India), Oracle(US), SAP(Germany), Tata Consultancy Services(India), Wipro Ltd.(India).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market Current Scenario with Growth Rate By 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia paints & coatings market generated $8.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $13.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, major investment pockets, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements Market On Position to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplement Market by Source, Form, and Sales Channel: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market size was valued at $796.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%. Collagen...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to Cross $5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.1%

The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Clickstream Analytics Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2026

Growth in e-commerce and the adoption of mobile technology boost the growth of the global clickstream analytics market. Conversely, data privacy and cyber security hinder market growth. In contrast, the emerging trend of predictive marketing is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the industry. According to the report published by...
MARKETS

