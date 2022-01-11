ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Flavor Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Apex Flavors, Arctic Flavors, LorAnn

Latest released the research study on Global Cranberry Flavor Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cranberry Flavor Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on...

Online Exam Proctoring Market Growing with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027

The latest research on "Global Online Exam Proctoring Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market". The global Online Exam Proctoring market was valued at 368.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027, based on HTF MI newly published report.
Contactless Cards Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Contactless Cards Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
GPS Navigation Software Market to See Booming Growth | Google, Microsoft, Navigon, TomTom

GPS Navigation Software is used to provide route calculation and directions to the user using its current or specified location. This software is widely used while traveling to new places to guide user about the routes with real-time information. According to a survey, Google Maps is the top most used navigation software followed by Apple, and MapQuest. The use of GPS navigation software in automotive to provide maps, turn-by-turn voice-guided navigation, lane guidance, speed limit warnings, and other purposes has increased. This has boosted the market demand.
Honeymoon Tourism Market Is Booming Worldwide | Major Giants Expedia Group, Priceline Group, AAA Travel

The latest research on "Global Honeymoon Tourism Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market Current Scenario with Growth Rate By 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia paints & coatings market generated $8.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $13.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, major investment pockets, and competitive landscape.
Diaper Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

The global diaper market size reached US$72.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$114.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027, according to the latest research report by IMARC Group. Diaper refers to an absorbent garment that allows the wearer...
Global Yogurt Market to Grow at 6.30% During 2022-2027 | Imarc Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global yogurt market reached US$ 107.2 Billion in 2021. Yogurt is a type of dairy product that is obtained by fermenting milk with various live bacteria cultures, such as Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. The culture ferments the lactose to produce lactic acid, which provides yogurt its distinctive flavor. Yogurt contains calcium, riboflavin, vitamins B6 and B12, potassium, and magnesium. This nutritional profile offers several health benefits, including boosting immunity, improving digestion, strengthening bones, protecting against colorectal cancer, lowering the risks of various cardiovascular diseases, and reducing bad cholesterol.
Cryptocurrency Banking Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2021-2026 | BiTex, Coinbase, Gemini

Cryptocurrency Banking Market is the first-class market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries, and many countries worldwide. The report analyses market information related to a specific stock, currency, commodity, and geographic regions or countries. This report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of businesses or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. All of these are estimated and analyzed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic, and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing is lefts uncovered in the Cryptocurrency Banking Market analysis report.
Electric School Bus Market to See Major Growth by 2030 | Proterra, Cummins, Blue Bird

The latest research on "Global Electric School Bus Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

Tea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global tea market was valued at $55,144 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,950 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The green tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,362 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $26,110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.
At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Mango butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % from 2021 to 2027. Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market share. The mango butter market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $63.0 million from 2019–2027.
Spacer Fluid Market Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2030

Global spacer fluid market size was valued at $197.1million in 2020, and is projected to reach $323.1million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The major factors driving the growth of the global oil well spacer fluids market are the increasing investments in the exploration & production of oil and gas as well assignificant growth of the oil & gas industry in developing countries. Moreover, technological advancements in well cementing are also expected to contribute to the growth of the spacer fluids market trends.
Pump Jack Market to Cross $5.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%

The pump jack market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the demand for petroleum products & crude oil owing to significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others. This fuels the growth of the pump jack market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in number of mature onshore oilfields drives the growth of the pump jack market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from petroleum fuels, limitations of offshore fields, and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
Blackstrap Molasses Market Expected to Reach $18,185.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 5.7%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Blackstrap molasses Marketby Form, Application and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global blackstrap molasses market size is expected to reach $18,185.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027. Blackstrap...
Global Blueberry Flavor Market Application Research Report 2022 Updated Research Data Given By || ZHUHAI JINGHAO BIOLOGICAL-TECH, XIMEI, Jinlu Flavor

Global Blueberry Flavor market looks into a report for investigation of the Blueberry Flavor marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Blueberry Flavor market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Blueberry Flavor industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Blueberry Flavor market players.
Building Automation & Control Systems Market May See Big Move | Robert Bosch, Hubbell, Legrand

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Security & Access Control Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems & Others], Applications [Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings & Others] & Key Players Such as Johnson Controls, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Carrier, Honeywell International, Siemens, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Robert Bosch, Hubbell, ABB, Delta Controls, Crestron Electronics, BuildingIQ, Lutron Electronics, Legrand, KMC Controls & Distech Controls etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Silicones and Siloxanes Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.75%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Siloxanes refer to the class of chemical compounds composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds that occur in either linear or cyclic form. They are physiologically inert, highly stable, and have lubricating properties. On the other hand, silicones are polymeric, synthetic materials formulated from siloxanes. They are odorless, water repellent, flexible, resistant to chemicals and moisture and have high oxidation and temperature stability. As a result, silicones find extensive applications in the cosmetics, construction, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.
Electric Water Heater Market to Cross $40.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%

The electric water heater market size was valued at $23.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of the residential & commercial building and construction activities is fueling the growth of the electric water heater market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for electric water heater from industrial applications such as manufacturing, food processing, agriculture and others is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, rise in awareness towards use of solar powered water heaters is the key factor hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years. On the contrary, R&D towards improving the efficiency, safety requirement, and thereby reducing operational electricity cost of electric water heater is anticipated to create opportunity for key players in the market.
Trending Flavors and Foods: 2022 Predictions

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Consumer tastes change — especially when it...
