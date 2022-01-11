ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Mounted Mirrors Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | KEUCO, Kohler, Moen

Latest released the research study on Global Wall Mounted Mirrors Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Wall Mounted Mirrors Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key...

Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Aeon Global Health, Cardiomedix, InTouch Health, Roche

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Abbott, Athena GTX, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Cardiomedix, InTouch Health, Roche, Aeon Global Health, AViTA, Boston Scientific, Entra Health, GD (General Devices), GlobalMed, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medtronic, Philips, QualComm & Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Telehealth and Patient Monitoring for the foreseeable future.
Online Exam Proctoring Market Growing with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027

The latest research on "Global Online Exam Proctoring Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market". The global Online Exam Proctoring market was valued at 368.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027, based on HTF MI newly published report.
Blockchain-as-a-Service Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
GPS Navigation Software Market to See Booming Growth | Google, Microsoft, Navigon, TomTom

GPS Navigation Software is used to provide route calculation and directions to the user using its current or specified location. This software is widely used while traveling to new places to guide user about the routes with real-time information. According to a survey, Google Maps is the top most used navigation software followed by Apple, and MapQuest. The use of GPS navigation software in automotive to provide maps, turn-by-turn voice-guided navigation, lane guidance, speed limit warnings, and other purposes has increased. This has boosted the market demand.
Building Automation & Control Systems Market May See Big Move | Robert Bosch, Hubbell, Legrand

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Security & Access Control Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems & Others], Applications [Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings & Others] & Key Players Such as Johnson Controls, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Carrier, Honeywell International, Siemens, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Robert Bosch, Hubbell, ABB, Delta Controls, Crestron Electronics, BuildingIQ, Lutron Electronics, Legrand, KMC Controls & Distech Controls etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Blackstrap Molasses Market Expected to Reach $18,185.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 5.7%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Blackstrap molasses Marketby Form, Application and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global blackstrap molasses market size is expected to reach $18,185.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027. Blackstrap...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Diaper Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

The global diaper market size reached US$72.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$114.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027, according to the latest research report by IMARC Group. Diaper refers to an absorbent garment that allows the wearer...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cryptocurrency Banking Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2021-2026 | BiTex, Coinbase, Gemini

Cryptocurrency Banking Market is the first-class market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries, and many countries worldwide. The report analyses market information related to a specific stock, currency, commodity, and geographic regions or countries. This report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of businesses or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. All of these are estimated and analyzed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic, and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing is lefts uncovered in the Cryptocurrency Banking Market analysis report.
MARKETS
Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market Current Scenario with Growth Rate By 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia paints & coatings market generated $8.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $13.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, major investment pockets, and competitive landscape.
Spacer Fluid Market Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2030

Global spacer fluid market size was valued at $197.1million in 2020, and is projected to reach $323.1million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The major factors driving the growth of the global oil well spacer fluids market are the increasing investments in the exploration & production of oil and gas as well assignificant growth of the oil & gas industry in developing countries. Moreover, technological advancements in well cementing are also expected to contribute to the growth of the spacer fluids market trends.
Pump Jack Market to Cross $5.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%

The pump jack market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the demand for petroleum products & crude oil owing to significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others. This fuels the growth of the pump jack market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in number of mature onshore oilfields drives the growth of the pump jack market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from petroleum fuels, limitations of offshore fields, and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
Phthalic Anhydride Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in use of phthalic anhydride in manufacturing of alkyd...
U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements Market On Position to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplement Market by Source, Form, and Sales Channel: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market size was valued at $796.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%. Collagen...
Glass Curtain Wall Market Expected to reach $85,727.4 million by 2026

This research report will give you deep insights about the Glass Curtain Wall Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Mango butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % from 2021 to 2027. Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market share. The mango butter market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $63.0 million from 2019–2027.
Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to Cross $5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.1%

The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.
Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.
Operation Business Process as a Service Market Is Booming Worldwide | Infosys, Computer Sciences, Fujitsu, Genpact

Operation Business Process as a Service Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Operation Business Process as a Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture(Ireland), Broadcom(US), Computer Sciences Corporation(US), Capgemini(France), Cisco(US), Cognizant(US), Fujitsu(Japan), Genpact(Bermuda), IBM(US), Infosys(India), Oracle(US), SAP(Germany), Tata Consultancy Services(India), Wipro Ltd.(India).
Silicones and Siloxanes Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.75%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Siloxanes refer to the class of chemical compounds composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds that occur in either linear or cyclic form. They are physiologically inert, highly stable, and have lubricating properties. On the other hand, silicones are polymeric, synthetic materials formulated from siloxanes. They are odorless, water repellent, flexible, resistant to chemicals and moisture and have high oxidation and temperature stability. As a result, silicones find extensive applications in the cosmetics, construction, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.
Conductive Polymer Market Positive Demand Trends With Different Key Players with Growth Strategies up to 2026

The global conductive polymer industry was pegged at $3.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Surge in demand for electronic products and increase in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have boosted the growth of the global conductive polymer market. However, high cost of production hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in electric mobility is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
