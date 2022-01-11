Wall Mounted Mirrors Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | KEUCO, Kohler, Moen

The pump jack market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the demand for petroleum products & crude oil owing to significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others. This fuels the growth of the pump jack market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in number of mature onshore oilfields drives the growth of the pump jack market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from petroleum fuels, limitations of offshore fields, and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

