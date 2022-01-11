ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rask agrees to 1-year deal to return to Bruins goal

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed goalie Tuukka Rask to a prorated, $1 million contract for the rest of...

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
Jeremy Swayman
Tuukka Rask
Boston Globe

With Tuukka Rask back, Bruins have an embarrassment of riches in goal

Tuukka Rask is back toeing the thin red line painted across the front of the Boston net, and that can mean only good things for the Bruins. In fact, based on their recent history, it should portend only better things, because the Bruins are now a sizzling 7-1-0 in their last eight games. They added to their recent success with Rask’s 25-save effort Thursday night at the Garden, a 3-2 win over the Flyers in his season debut.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Named To 2022 NHL All-Star Team; Brad Marchand Not Selected

BOSTON (CBS) — The Captain of the B’s is heading to the NHL All-Star Game. The NHL announced on Thursday that Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team. It is the third time Bergeron has been named to an NHL All-Star team. He was selected to the NHL All-Star Game in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. The 36-year-old in his second season serving as the Bruins captain. Bergeron has recorded 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points with a plus-eight rating in 32 games this year. He is fourth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Winger Brad Marchand, who is a top-10 scorer in the NHL this season and had a hat trick on Wednesday, was not named an All-Star. Meanwhile, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Man In vote. Voting is now open at NHL.com/Vote. The All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.
NHL
#Ap Sports#The Boston Bruins#Vezina Trophy#Ahl
kion546.com

Bennett scores 3 goals as Panthers hammer Stars 7-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored his second hat trick this season and added an assist to lead the Florida Panthers over the Dallas Stars 7-1. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists to give him 51 points. Gustav Forsling scored his first of the season, Anthony Duclair had a goal and two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers. Brandon Montour had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves. Bennett also had three goals Oct. 16 against the Islanders, the second game of the season. The Panthers are 7-0-1 since the extended Christmas break and they improved to 20-3-0 at home. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which fell to 4-11-1 on the road.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Wild score 4 in 3rd, twice in 4 seconds, to rout Ducks 7-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello scored four seconds apart early in a four-goal third period, and the Minnesota Wild routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-3. Zuccarello finished with two goals and an assist, Boldy and Ryan Hartman had one of each, and Kirill Kaprizov added two assists in his return. Minnesota won its 10th straight against the Ducks, the longest win streak against an opponent in team history. Max Comtois, Derek Grant and Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim, which played much of the night without two of its top scorers.
NHL
kion546.com

Avalanche win 13th straight at home, 4-3 over Coyotes in SO

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored the winner in a shootout and the Colorado Avalanche extended the NHL’s longest home winning streak in nearly four years to 13 games with a 4-3 victory over the undermanned Arizona Coyotes. Mikko Rantanen, Tyson Jost and Andre Burakovsky scored in regulation for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz stopped 23 shots. The last team to win 13 straight at home was Toronto from Jan. 31 to March 24, 2018. Colorado is 31-2-2 at home since March 10. Two days after knocking off Toronto 2-1 despite being outshot 46-18, the Coyotes were outshot 47-25 against another top NHL team, but took a 3-2 lead on Shayne Gostisbehere’s goal 39 seconds into the third period.
NHL
kion546.com

All-Stars Kreider, Fox lead Rangers past Flyers 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Kreider scored with 6:30 left, fellow All-Star Adam Fox had two assists and the New York Rangers beat the slumping Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who have won six of eight. Oskar Lindblom and Cam York scored for the Flyers, who dropped their seventh straight. Carter Hart made 24 saves. Coach Gerard Gallant returned to the bench for the Rangers after missing the last two games due to health and safety protocols. New York finished an 11-day, five-game road trip 3-2.
NHL
kion546.com

Panthers remain red-hot, roll past Blue Jackets 9-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell each scored twice, MacKenzie Weegar tied a career-best with four points and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers scored early and often on the way to beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-2. Aaron Ekblad had three assists for Florida. Weegar, Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett and Ryan Lomberg all had goals for the Panthers, who improved the NHL’s best record to 26-7-5 and best home mark to 21-3-0. Gustav Nyquist and Boone Jenner had goals for Columbus, both coming in the third period.
NHL
kion546.com

Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 for the Stars’ seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss at Florida the previous night due to salary cap issues.
NHL
kion546.com

Guentzel’s OT goal lifts Penguins over Sharks 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored 37 seconds into overtime, Luis Domingue had 40 saves in his season debut and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1. Guentzel and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist as the Penguins won for the 12th time in 14 games. Sidney Crosby assisted Guentzel’s winner, his 19th goal. Rudolfs Balcers scored San Jose’s only goal, and Adin Hill had 25 saves. Guentzel had an assist on Letang’s goal to extend his road points streak to 16 games. Guentzel is among five players in NHL history with road points streaks of at least 15 games.
NHL
kion546.com

Senators score 5 in 3rd, rally for 6-4 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Josh Norris scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal as the Ottawa Senators tallied five times in the third period to rally past the Edmonton Oilers 6-4. Alex Formenton and Adan Gaudette each had a goal and an assist, and Artem Zub and Zach Sanford also scored for the Senators, who have won two straight and won their first game this season when trailing after the second period. Chris Tierney had two assists and Matt Murray stopped 33 shots. Zack Kassian, Kailer Yamamoto, Brendan Perlini and Darnell Nurse had goals for the struggling Oilers, who have lost six straight and are 2-10-2 in their last 14 games. Jesse Puljujarvi had two assists and Stuart Skinner had 20 saves.
