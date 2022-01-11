ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Adding Track Mode to Model S Plaid

By Matt Posky
Truth About Cars
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s possible to catch a glimpse of a Tesla Model S staging at the local dragstrip, they don’t make many appearances at track days. EVs that weren’t designed specifically for racing circuits typically become undone after a few laps of sustained abuse, with Tesla’s first sedan being no different. Early...

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
Robb Holland
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
MotorAuthority

These are the 10 most powerful cars in production right now

It wasn't long ago that only the most exotic of supercars had north of 500 hp, but today you can get more than double that in family crossovers and sedans. Yes, the performance scene has changed a lot, with high horsepower having been democratized thanks to recent leaps in electric vehicle technology, but also tire technology and traction and stability control systems that allow us to make greater use of the available power.
CARS
insideevs.com

2023 GMC Sierra Denali EV Rendered Based Off Teaser

As you may have seen, GMC recently teased an all-electric version of the Sierra. Available exclusively in top Denali trim, the electric Sierra will be shown in full next year. However, in the meantime automotive design YouTuber AutoYa has created a detailed render based on what's been shown thus far.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2023 Tesla Model 2: Everything We Know About The EV Brand’s $25,000 Compact Car

This article includes speculative illustrations for a compact Tesla model made by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Tesla. The “baby Tesla”, officially announced in 2020, is getting closer to its reveal and our colleagues created a speculative render showing what the automaker’s...
CARS
The Verge

Cadillac’s autonomous future looks too rich for my blood

Cadillac announced a pair of autonomous vehicle concepts that are a definite improvement over last year’s toaster-shaped thingamajig, but also seem designed to appeal to the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Rich people like cars and robots.)
CARS
Motor1.com

Thundertruck Is A Proposed EV Pickup Goes From 4 To 6 Wheels

The automotive world is ripe for disruption and automakers are building some of the most interesting vehicles in decades. Thanks to electric powertrains and rapidly advancing battery tech more and more small manufacturers are entering the fray. The latest unique truck comes from Wolfgang’s new IP Division which focuses on innovative creations and cutting-edge design. Their new Thundertruck design shows a unique take on the rapidly developing EV truck revolution with features we’ve never seen on a truck before.
CARS
Houston Chronicle

Can Electric Cars Survive in Winter?

Tesla completed almost one million deliveries in 2021. All the fancy electric vehicle upstarts you’ve been hearing about for years are finally selling cars. And this is the year EVs start to go mainstream, as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. is going electric. But despite all the gains in the industry, what does all this mean for you, the consumer? Will you suddenly feel comfortable buying your first EV?
CARS
Robb Report

The 2023 Toyota Supra May Come With a Stick Shift

The reborn Toyota Supra has always felt like something of an olive branch towards enthusiasts, and that may be even more true after next year. It appears that a manual gearbox will be an option on the Japanese auto giant’s beloved sports car, starting with the 2023 model year, according to The Drive. If the rumblings turns out to be true, the Supra could become a go-to vehicle for driving purists. An unnamed source who attended the automaker’s product preview event for dealers last year in Las Vegas told the website that one of the vehicles the marque showcased was a Supra prototype...
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW's Crazy New Steering Wheel Makes Tesla Yoke Look Normal

There has been no shortage of strange steering wheel designs, and that's just in the last year alone. Before that, there have been many strange steering wheels since the car was invented, but the recent prospect of autonomous driving has prompted a number of manufacturers to reinvent something that already has a perfect design. We've seen Tesla bring the yoke to market, but General Motors has something even stranger while Hyundai simply added a screen to its latest invention. BMW's latest take on the steering wheel is just as controversial, once again begging the question of why something that is literally ideal in its current form needs any fresh takes on its design.
CARS
Napa Valley Register

Letter: Electric cars aren't as green as you think

Electric cars are really fueled by fossil fuels. It's not hard to understand when you think about it. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. First, the electric supply grid is basically interconnected, at least regionally, and in truth nationally. It is supplied by a mix of electric generation sources including wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and fossil fuel. They all feed into the power grid and are dispatched (sent out for use) in a certain order based on their cost and availability.
CARS

