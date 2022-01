The six-year legal battle over the value of Prince’s estate was finally settled, with the figure given as $156.4 million. Details were revealed in a court filing on Jan. 14, bringing an early end to the dispute, which was set to return to court in March. Comerica Bank, the estate’s administrator, had registered a value of $82.3 million, while the IRS believed it was worth $163.2 million and also wanted to levy a $6.4 million "accuracy-related penalty.”

