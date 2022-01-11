ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

SE Iowa Legislator Proposing Bill Aimed at Pipeline Projects

 4 days ago

A key lawmaker is drafting a plan to require that a large percentage of landowners agree to a carbon pipeline project before state regulators could approve seizure of the remaining property through eminent domain. Representative Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton is chairman of the House State Government Committee.

Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Proposes Cutting Iowa Income Taxes By $2B

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposes cutting the state’s income taxes by two billion dollars. Reynolds wants to move toward a four-percent flat income tax that would be phased in over four years. She also wants all state taxes on retirement income repealed by next year. Reynolds made the proposal Tuesday night during her annual Condition of the State message to lawmakers. The flat tax idea would reduce state revenue by more than one-and-a-half billion dollars by the tax year 2026. The governor would leave two billion dollars in the taxpayer relief fund to cover losses if state revenue growth falls short of the four percent per year needed to offset the cuts.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Lawmaker Drafting Bill On Eminent Domain for Carbon Pipelines

DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Education Association President Rips Reynolds’ Condition of State Address

(Des Moines, IA) — The head of the Iowa State Education Association is accusing Governor Kim Reynolds of launching an “all-out assault” on Iowa’s public schools. In her Condition of the State address, Reynolds proposed using taxpayer funding for private and religious schools and called for legislative action on school books that have sexual content. ISEA president Mike Beranek said, “we do not need a private school voucher program which robs finite taxpayer funding and funnels it to select private and religious places without taxpayer oversight.” His statement says they appreciate hearing Governor Reynolds say words of support for Iowa’s public-school teachers with a stipend of federal ESSR money for their hard work and efforts throughout the pandemic. But Beranek also says bus drivers, cafeteria workers, janitors and others who keep schools running safe are being ignored.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Senator Jake Chapman Outlines Legislative Session

The 2022 Iowa Legislative Session is continuing through its first week and one lawmaker outlines what to expect. Iowa State Senator for District 10 Jake Chapman says one thing Iowans should know about this legislative session is just because it is an election year people can still expect lawmakers to get things done.
IOWA STATE
Reynolds Talks Tax Cuts During Condition of the State Address

Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing an end to state income taxes on pensions and retirement accounts — and lowering the state income tax to a single rate of just four percent within four years. The governor unveiled her plan Tuesday night during the annual “Condition of the State” address to legislators. When fully implemented in 2026, Reynolds says a four percent flat tax would save an average Iowa family about 13-hundred dollars a year.
IOWA STATE
KYTV

Missouri legislators propose 16 abortion-related bills in 2022 session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers proposed 16 abortion-related bills for the 2022 Missouri Legislative Session. One of the bills was read in committee on Wednesday. It’s sponsored by Representative Nick Shroer. It is basically the same bill that was heard during Missouri Special Legislative Session over the summer.
MISSOURI STATE
q957.com

Iowa won’t abide by federal COVID-19 mandate

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — Friday the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments related to the OSHA Vaccine Mandate and has not yet issued a decision in the case. But as required by federal regulations, Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts has submitted a notice that Iowa will not be adopting or enforcing the mandate.
IOWA STATE
Iowa House Republicans Propose Anti-Vaccine Legislation

(Des Moines, IA) -- Some Republicans in the Iowa State House want to propose a bill aimed to stop employers from requiring Covid-19 vaccines. Representatives Jon Jacobsen and Mark Cisneros are a driving forces behind the bill. The bill would make it illegal for an employer to gain access to...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Five priorities for the Iowa legislative session

The Iowa Legislature reconvenes in Des Moines on Monday. Today, our editorial board suggests, in no specific order, 5 priorities for lawmakers to take during this year's 100-day session, which is scheduled to run into April. 1) Help employers with workforce challenges. With scores of employers -- both here and...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Republican policies fuel Iowa's workforce crisis, rural decline

Senator Joe Bolkcom represents Iowa City and is the ranking Democrat on the Iowa Senate Appropriations Committee. Iowa’s workforce crisis and rural decline can be traced to irresponsible Republican tax and economic policies year after year. Their actions bring to life the words of their puppet master Grover Norquist,...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Ag Secretary talks about legislative priorites

DES MOINES — While many of the state’s leaders are crowing over income tax reforms they’ll propose in the legislative session that will open next week, Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says lower taxes would certainly benefit farmers, but that’s far from his only priority.
IOWA STATE
Proposed carbon capture pipeline concerns southeast Iowa landowners

SIGOURNEY, Iowa — A proposed 1,300-mile pipeline project is raising new concerns for landowners in Iowa. Navigator CO₂ Ventures is proposing the Heartland Greenway carbon capture project. It's a process that captures carbon dioxide before it enters the atmosphere. The proposed design would pass through multiple southeast Iowa counties, including Wapello, Jefferson, Van Buren and Keokuk.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Legislative leaders release proposed Congressional district map

Chairs of the Missouri House Special Committee on Redistricting and Senate Select Committee on Redistricting jointly released their proposed changes to Missouri’s congressional district map on Dec. 30. The map, treated as a legislative bill, was filed as House Bill 2117 by Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial. “The proposed congressional...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Iowa legislators ponder ways to boost child care slots in Iowa

Republican lawmakers promise the lack of child care options in Iowa will get renewed attention during the 2022 legislative session. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny suggests expanding already existing child care centers and in-home daycares is a place to start. “We all hear it back in our districts,...
IOWA STATE

