Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is set for yet another pivotal test in his career, as he will meet AFC East rival New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card round. The Bills and Patriots further developed their rivalry in the regular season, where they split both head-to-head meetings. The Patriots went old-school by running the football 46 times in their road Monday Night Football win over the Bills. However, Allen and company got the last laugh later in the month, as they secured a road victory against the Patriots that then moved them back into first place in the division.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO