ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

By New England Patriots
Patriots.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7) NOTE: The Patriots did not practice on Tuesday. Tuesday's participation is an estimation. NOTE: The Bills conducted a walk thru practice on Tuesday. DID NOT PARTICIPATE. No Players Listed. LIMITED...

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game

When is the last time the New England Patriots have begun a postseason run with so little conviction?. We haven’t seen this in a while. In the space below, you’ll discover that most pigskin prognosticators are heavily in favor of a Bills win this Saturday night, when Buffalo and New England meet in an NFL wild card showdown. Mike Florio picks the Patriots based on Bill Belichick’s postseason track record. Gregg Rosenthal picked them to beat the Bills simply because he needed an upset this weekend.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Nick Folk#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#New England#Wr#Buffalo
Patriots.com

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

A look at what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying ahead of their Wild Card Playoff game against the New England Patriots. On facing the Patriots... "Playing at home in the Wild Card round against our division rival, a team that has been the standard for long term success in the NFL for the last 25 years. It's going to be a great challenge. We're super excited for the opportunity. Obviously, they beat us at home last time and it's going to be another dog fight."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills QB Josh Allen delivers honest take on Buffalo’s playoff showdown vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is set for yet another pivotal test in his career, as he will meet AFC East rival New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card round. The Bills and Patriots further developed their rivalry in the regular season, where they split both head-to-head meetings. The Patriots went old-school by running the football 46 times in their road Monday Night Football win over the Bills. However, Allen and company got the last laugh later in the month, as they secured a road victory against the Patriots that then moved them back into first place in the division.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

AFC Wild Card Prediction and Preview: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots–Buffalo Bills NFL season trilogy concludes on Saturday with an AFC Wild Card matchup. The Patriots, the sixth seed in the conference, visit third-seeded Buffalo in their first playoff game since 1998 that doesn't involve Tom Brady at quarterback. Instead, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year...
NFL
CBS Boston

A Sleeveless David Andrews Takes Field For Patriots’ Pre-Game Warmups In Freezing Buffalo

BOSTON (CBS) — The temperature isn’t cracking double digits and there is a wind chill advisory in Buffalo, but that didn’t stopping David Andrews from wearing his usual pre-game attire ahead of Saturday night’s Patriots-Bills Wild Card game in Orchard Park. Cold? What cold? The Georgia native has never really been bothered by frigid conditions, which he makes clear whenever he takes the field for warmups in temps well below freezing. With less than two hours before kickoff on Saturday, a sleeveless Andrews took the field at Highmark Stadium to get warmed up. There probably wasn’t much warming up involved; it was...
NFL
CBS Boston

Ups And Downs: Patriots Completely Dominated By Bills In Embarrassing Wild Card Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — So this is how the rest of the NFL felt for 20 years. The Patriots’ return to the postseason after a one-year absence was short-lived, as New England fell to the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game in Orchard Park. Early-round playoff games were merely a formality for the Patriots during the Tom Brady era, but it’s a bit different with Mac Jones under center. The Patriots were completely dominated by the superior Bills on just about every front on Saturday night. Let that simmer for a minute. The superior Bills. The team that New England pummeled for...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots injury news: LT Isaiah Wynn ruled out for Wild Card game vs. Bills

Bad news for the New England Patriots on the eve of their postseason opener: They will be without the services of their starting left tackle. The Patriots announced Friday that left tackle Isaiah Wynn has been ruled out for Saturday night’s game in Buffalo. Wynn had originally been ruled as questionable with an ankle injury he sustained in the Patriots’ Week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Wynn was held out of practice all week, making it a longshot all along that he would be ready for Saturday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: Final injury reports

OL David Andrews (shoulder) OL Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) DT Christian Barmore (knee) DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder) RB Damien Harris (hamstring) LB Dont’a Hightower (knee) Barmore, Wynn were injured in the Patriots’ last game but reportedly did not suffer long term issues. … Every player listed as questionable was limited in Thursday’s practice except Wynn who DNP … The Patriots added starting CB Jalen Mills to the COVID list. … Prior to the last Bills-Patriots game, the Pats had 10+ players listed as limited and all ended up playing.
NFL
The Spun

Josh Allen Reportedly Making Bold Choice For Tonight’s Game vs. Patriots

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will brave the elements with a bold wardrobe choice this evening. Despite tonight’s bitterly-cold forecast for a Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots, the 25-year-old quarterback will be taking the field with no sleeves. Allen says sleeves aren’t good for ball protection and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy