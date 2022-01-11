ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

COVID vaccine incentives: Minnesota offers $100K scholarships, $200 gift cards to 5-11 year olds

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - Minnesota will give a $200 Visa gift card to families whose 5-11 year olds get a first and second COVID-19 vaccine dose in January or February, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday. It is...

