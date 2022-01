Following the abuse allegations against Activision Blizzard, the Lego Group has decided to step back from releasing its brand new Overwatch 2-themed Lego set on February 1. This exclusive licensing agreement between Activision Blizzard’s partnership with Lego for exclusive licensing goes back to 2018. For now, the Lego Group has only paused the release of the Overwatch 2 themed set indefinitely. In addition, the Toymaker is also reviewing its relationship with Activision Blizzard in light of the recent scandals.

