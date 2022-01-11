ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Vikings: The Complete Series’ Set To Erupt Onto Blu-ray This March!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final episodes of the multiple Emmy Award® nominated series complete the saga as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment gets set to release Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 2 on Blu-ray and DVD for $29.98 / $24.98 SRP. Out on March 15, 2022 the new three-disc set release includes all-new special features to...

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Moseys On to Blu-ray and DVD in March

Paramount has hit it big time with their western smash hit Yellowstone, a series that now has its own prequel show in 1883 and just wrapped up its fourth season which experienced the most-watched premiere since The Walking Dead in 2017. Now, you'll be able to relive the mystery of who shot John Dutton and attacked the Dutton clan with the Season 4 Blu-ray and DVD box sets chock full of bonus content to satisfy any fan of the show. These physical editions are set to release on March 8.
TV & VIDEOS
iconvsicon.com

‘American Gods — Seasons 1–3: The Complete Series’ To Hit DVD On March 1st Via Lionsgate

Follow the epic war between the Old Gods and the New Gods from start to finish in American Gods — Seasons 1–3: The Complete Series, arriving March 1 from Lionsgate. Released from prison, left adrift by the tragic death of his wife, and suddenly hired as Mr. Wednesday’s bodyguard, Shadow Moon finds himself in the center of a world where gods exist and magic is real. As he travels across the country with Mr. Wednesday, he struggles to accept this new reality, and his place in it. Based on the massively popular best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman and created by Bryan Fuller (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Hannibal,” “Dead Like Me”) and Michael Green (“Heroes,” Logan, Blade Runner 2049), American Gods — Seasons 1–3: The Complete Series will be available on DVD for the suggested retail price of $44.98 SRP.
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD Coming to Blu-ray, DVD and SteelBook This March

Multiple Emmy-Award nominee Michael C. Hall returns as the infamous Dexter Morgan in the thrilling SHOWTIME special event series DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, arriving on Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook on March 22, 2022, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The 10 one-hour episodes reunite Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips. Jennifer Carpenter (DEXTER) also.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – The Ice Road (2021)

Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh. Starring Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Thomas, Amber Midthunder, Matt McCoy, and Benjamin Walker. After an explosion in a mine traps some of the workers, a crew of truck drivers must brave the elements to deliver the rescue equipment. There is going to come a time...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Fimmel
heyuguys.com

Win Shock on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Shock alternate ‘Beyond the Door II’ on 17th January, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Dora (Daria Nicolodi, Deep Red) moves back into her old family home with her husband, Bruno (John Steiner, Tenebrae), and Marco (David Colin Jr., Beyond the Door), her young son from her previous marriage. But domestic bliss proves elusive as numerous strange and disturbing occurrences transpire, while Dora is haunted by a series of nightmares and hallucinations, many of them involving her dead former husband. Is the house itself possessed? Or does Dora’s increasingly fragile grip on reality originate from somewhere far closer to home?
MOVIES
bestclassicbands.com

Beatles’ Rooftop Concert Coming to IMAX; ‘Get Back’ Series to Blu-ray, DVD

The Beatles are celebrating the anniversary of their legendary performance on the roof of their Apple Corps headquarters in London, with a special one-day exhibition exclusively in participating IMAX theaters. The 60-minute feature, The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert, will be shown on screens on January 30, 2022, the anniversary of the 1969 performance. It will be presented with a Q-and-A with filmmaker Peter Jackson, and exclusive mini-posters. Tickets are available here.
MOVIES
Siliconera

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Blu Ray Set Releasing in February 2022

Funimation will release the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Blu-ray on February 22, 2022. Pre-orders for the limited-edition boxed set and Blu-ray + DVD set are immediately available via the Funimation store. The limited-edition boxed set will cost $63.74, and the individual Blu-ray will cost $48.74. The limited-edition...
MOVIES
Collider

'Ordinary People' Arrives in a Newly Remastered Blu-ray in March

Considered a classic from its initial release in 1980, Ordinary People is now receiving an updated release on remastered Blu-ray. The film is being remastered and distributed by Paramount Home Entertainment and will be available to purchase later this year. Originally based on the Judith Guest novel of the same...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Home Entertainment#Tm Productions#Tudors#Irish#Canadian#Take 5 Productions#Mgm Television#Corus Entertainment#Blu Ray Dvd
heyuguys.com

Win Herself on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Herself on 17th January, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Sandra (Clare Dunne) is a young Mum struggling to provide her two young daughters with a warm, safe, happy home to grow up in. However, when it becomes clear that the local council won’t provide that home, she decides to build it herself from scratch. But with very little income and no savings, Sandra must use all her ingenuity to make her ambitious dream a reality whilst at the same time escaping the grip of her possessive ex-husband. The lionhearted Sandra draws together a community of friends to support her and it is the kindness and generosity of these people alongside the love of her young daughters that helps build her strength and sense of self.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Full specs/contents announced for “ALLIGATOR” Scream Factory 4K/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD: Theatrical Version. Audio Commentary With Director Lewis Teague And Actor Robert Forster. NEW Everybody In The Pool: An Interview With Actress Robin Riker. NEW Wild In The Streets: An Interview With Director Lewis Teague. NEW It Walks Among Us: An Interview With Screenwriter John Sayles. NEW...
MOVIES
flix66.com

Deep Cover Criterion Collection Blu-ray Review

Starring: Larry Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum, Victoria Dillard. After a ridiculous prologue in which a young Russell sees his father do drugs, rob a liquor store, get murdered, and give the boy a lifestyle to avoid (all in the first five minutes), we see an adult Russell following the only career path that fits: a police officer.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

January 11th Genre Releases Include DUNE (4K, Blu-ray, DVD), BASKET CASE: Special Edition (Blu-ray), and HALLOWEEN KILLS (4K, Blu-ray, DVD)

Hello, everyone! Tomorrow brings us a new round of horror and sci-fi home media releases, and we’ve got a look at what you can expect from this week’s titles. If you’re a Halloween fan, then Tuesday is a big day for you because Halloween Kills will be arriving via multiple formats, and its release also includes an extended cut of the film as well. For all you science fiction enthusiasts out there, you’ll definitely want to pick up Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune to enjoy at home and Kino Lorber is showing some love to Dario Argento’s The Card Player this week as well.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy