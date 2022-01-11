‘Vikings: The Complete Series’ Set To Erupt Onto Blu-ray This March!

To mark the release of Herself on 17th January, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Sandra (Clare Dunne) is a young Mum struggling to provide her two young daughters with a warm, safe, happy home to grow up in. However, when it becomes clear that the local council won’t provide that home, she decides to build it herself from scratch. But with very little income and no savings, Sandra must use all her ingenuity to make her ambitious dream a reality whilst at the same time escaping the grip of her possessive ex-husband. The lionhearted Sandra draws together a community of friends to support her and it is the kindness and generosity of these people alongside the love of her young daughters that helps build her strength and sense of self.

