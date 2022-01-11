Jan. 6 committee seeking information from Rudy Giuliani

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to provide information about his conversations with former president Donald Trump during the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.Select committee chairman Bennie Thompson made the request to Mr McCarthy on Wednesday in a letter asking the California Republican to voluntary provide information to the committee’s probe into “the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating thereto” and proposed that he meet with the committee on 3 or 4 February.“We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO