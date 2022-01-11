ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 committee seeking information from Rudy Giuliani

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe January 6 select committee wants to speak with...

www.msnbc.com

Washington Post

Jan. 6 committee broaches witness tampering and Trump

A few weeks ago, Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) floated a specific crime she suggested President Donald Trump might have committed that day: “corruptly” obstructing or attempting to obstruct an “official proceeding” — that is, Congress’s counting of electoral votes. On...
POTUS
Rudy Giuliani
The Independent

Capitol riot committee requests information from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to provide information about his conversations with former president Donald Trump during the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.Select committee chairman Bennie Thompson made the request to Mr McCarthy on Wednesday in a letter asking the California Republican to voluntary provide information to the committee’s probe into “the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating thereto” and proposed that he meet with the committee on 3 or 4 February.“We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. advisers, ex-White House official

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced its latest batch of subpoenas Tuesday evening, this time focusing on two advisers to Donald Trump Jr. and a former White House official. Why it matters: The panel said the three individuals subpoenaed — Andy Surabian, Arthur Schwartz and...
POTUS
#Select Committee#Nbc#Capitol Hill
newscenter1.tv

Jan. 6 committee request interview, records from McCarthy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, shifting their investigation to a top ally of former President Donald Trump in Congress. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested Wednesday that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITF

House Jan. 6 committee seeks to question Fox News’ Sean Hannity about the Capitol riot

"Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days," Hannity wrote on Jan. 10 to Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan." He can't mention the election again. Ever." (Washington) — Two days before the one-year anniversary of the bloody Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, the House committee investigating the insurrection announced its interest in speaking to Fox News personality Sean Hannity about the attack and its causes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from Fox News host Sean Hannity

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested Sean Hannity’s cooperation with its probe after obtaining text messages that the lawmakers say indicate that the Fox News host had “advance knowledge” of then-President Trump’s plans for that date. In a...
POTUS
Fox News

Hannity: January 6 committee must subpoena Pelosi if they are to be taken seriously

In his Opening Monologue on Monday, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity said the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol cannot be considered a serious legislative body if it continues to refuse any probe into why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser repeatedly refused to consider President Donald Trump's approval of 20,000 National Guard troops to protect the congressional campus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump asks federal judge to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a federal judge Monday to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of conspiring with two far-right extremist groups and others to block the presidential vote count. U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta questioned lawyers for both sides, but his most probing comments were directed at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX2Now

Rudy Giuliani makes fundraising trip to St. Louis for Eric Greitens

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned from office amidst scandal in 2018. Some political analysts now consider him a leading candidate in the Republican primary to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt. “We’re winning this race because I care about the people of Missouri and I’m...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

