Washington State

Are You Aware of New 2022 Washington State Laws Gone into Effect?

By Sarah J
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 5 days ago
I read a comment the other day on social media about someone's recent trip to their favorite coffee stand. They were asked while ordering their coffee if they wanted a lid. It seems like an obvious yes BUT the reason for the question is because of the new laws in Washington...

newstalkkit.com

Yakima, WA
