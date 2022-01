New owners of the Desert Sage look forward to implementing improvements & new ideas. On November 22, 2021, Tshering and Ling Dorje passed the baton of the Desert Sage restaurant on to its new owners, and there have been many recent rumblings going around about who those new owners are and what their plans are for the restaurant. Well, rumble no more! The new owners are Mary Gaetjens and Paul Winans, and to say they’re excited about their upcoming plans for that space is a huge understatement.

CRESTONE, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO