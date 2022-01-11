ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bob’s Burgers The Movie & Jackass Forever Trailer Reaction, James Gunn’s Next DC Project Confirmed For TV | Daily COG

By Kyle Malone
lrmonline.com
 4 days ago

Bob's Burgers The Movie & Jackass Forever Trailer Reaction, James Gunn's Next DC Project Confirmed For TV | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. In today's episode, Kyle (@ThatKyleMalone) and Christine (@adorabledoom) discuss entertainment news from across The...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

James Gunn Shares First Look At Peacemaker’s Judomaster

James Gunn Shares First Look At Peacemaker’s Judomaster. The upcoming Peacemaker series may be a spinoff from The Suicide Squad, but writer and director James Gunn also has the greenlight to introduce even more obscure DC characters. Case in point, Judomaster, a hero who has never previously appeared in live-action. According to Gunn’s new Tweet, that will change in just over two weeks when Nhut Le makes his first appearance as Judomaster on the show. He also shared a first look at Le in costume, which you can see below. Peacemaker’s Judomaster.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Peacemaker’ Review: James Gunn’s HBO Max Series Soars Like an Eagly

To say James Gunn’s filmmaking leans on music is like saying the DC cinematic universe banks on Batman — both assertions are true, and both are understatements. The writer/director behind two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, as well as “The Suicide Squad” and “Super” (the latter of which feels most relevant to his latest project, “Peacemaker”), Gunn has a bit more than an ear for good soundtracks. His first MCU joint hinges on its lead’s lifelong attachment to an “Awesome Mix” (Vol. 1). His second foregrounds a boss battle that (literally) revolves around a dancing Baby Groot. And in his...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Bob's Burgers Movie Sets Theatrical Release Date — Watch Official Trailer

The Belchers are coming to the big screen. 20th Century Studios on Monday surprised Bob’s Burgers fans by dropping the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, premiering in theaters on Friday, May 27. Here’s what we can expect from the Fox cartoon’s first movie: “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio. “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s...
MOVIES
Vulture

Feast Your Eyes, Finally, on The Bob’s Burgers Movie Trailer

Good news for everyone who’s been starving to see The Bob’s Burgers Movie. After two years of pandemic delays, 20th Century Studios has finally served up a trailer. The 90-second clip opens with realistic animation of a burger being sensually put together, then switches to the 2-D style that has marked 227 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series about the Belchers. Unfortunately, things aren’t going so great for the family business in the movie. Linda is attempting to advertise a Bob’s Burgers stand outside of the Wonder Wharf by wearing a bikini over Gene’s burger suit and dancing. “What? It’s summer, and sex sells, baby,” she explains to Bob.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A dead Marvel superhero might return in a new movie

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more Eternals is streaming on Disney Plus, which means you can finally watch the film from the comfort of your home. Whether or not you saw it in theaters, the advantage of streaming is that you can pause and rewind the film to catch all the details that you might have missed the first time around. While the Eternals plot needs plenty of fixes with the help of future MCU adventures, it's still a must-watch film. Eternals is the kind of early Phase 4 movie...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Stars On Bounty Hunter’s New Cyborg Friends In Episode 3 – TCA

Spoiler Alert: This story contains details from episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Streets of Mos Espa”. If you haven’t noticed so far in Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, in the wake of the reign of gangster Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, Boba Fett isn’t really a ruthless guy. Despite his tough exterior, ability to withstand any monster thrown against him, and a relentless fighting style, he’s a big softie when it comes to patrolling his turf on the former home planet of Luke Skywalker. In this past Wednesday’s episode, Boba is approached by Lortha Peel (Stephen Root), a water monger,...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Bob's Burgers Movie - Official Trailer

Bob's Burgers is heading to the big screen in The Bob's Burgers Movie. The upcoming animated adventure sees a huge sinkhole blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers, ruining the Belchers' summer plans. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business going, the kids try to solve a mystery that could end up saving their family's restaurant. Featuring the voices of John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, H. Jon Benjamin, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain, The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Musical Comedy Adventure

"A burger with a bikini on it?" 20th Century Studios has revealed an official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, which is finally set to open in theaters starting in May 2022 this summer. This has been delayed for nearly two years after first being set to open in 2020, and is finally ready for its big screen debut. Based on the popular animated TV show that premiered in 2011. The Belcher family tries to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. Described as a "big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure." Featuring the original voices: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, plus David Wain, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galifianakis. Every successful animated series gets its chance to shine on the big screen, and now it's time for Bob's Burgers to entertain us. With aliens…? And lots of burgers. Enjoy.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

The Bob’s Burgers Movie Slated To Debut Official Trailer Tonight On ESPN

The College Football National Championship is going to be fun tonight and it has nothing to do with what’s on the field. Set to premiere tonight during the game’s broadcast on ESPN which happens tonight @ 8pm ET, the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be released . 20th Century Animation has also released an official synopsis that you can read below.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

20th Century Studios Drops New Trailer to ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

In the newest trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, a realistic hamburger patty flips in anticipation with the narrator asking, ‘are you ready’ there is iceberg lettuce clashing together with a juicy tomato and a crispy bun. Something beefy and juice, the narrator asks as another hamburger patty hits the sizzling grill. And then suddenly, Fan-favorite Linda Belcher is wearing a bikini over Gene’s burger suit, and Bob is asking “Linda,’ and she responds by saying, “it’s summer and sex sells, baby,” said Linda. Tina Belcher is horseback riding in the sunset with her crush Jimmy Pesto.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: James Gunn on ‘Peacemaker’ and the Differences Between Marvel and DC

Welcome to the 150th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). To celebrate our milestone episode, Dan and I are doubling down on showrunner interviews. This week’s episode features a fun and insightful conversation with James Gunn about his HBO Max series, Peacemaker, and the differences in working for Marvel and DC. Then on...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jackass Forever: Bam Margera Confirmed to Appear

It was only a few weeks after filming had resumed on Jackass Forever that franchise star Bam Margera announced that he'd been fired, later filing a lawsuit against the production company and many of his co-stars. Per his posts on social media and his suit, Margera alleged that some of his ideas for the film were being used even though he'd been cut from the film's cast. A new report however reveals that Margera isn't entirely out of the movie though with Variety bringing word that the skateboarder/stuntman will appear in just one stunt across the runtime of Jackass Forever.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Eternals Deleted Scenes Released Online

Today we have two Eternals deleted scenes released online to share. Eternals is due to hit Disney+ tomorrow. Ahead of that release the two scenes below have been released online for fans to see. Given I have not yet watched Eternals, (waiting for streaming) normally I’d stay away from deleted scenes. However I can confirm I was completely spoiled for that movie, probably also why I had no rush to go see it in theatres.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is coming VERY soon

The Bob's Burgers Movie was first announced way back in 2017 – but now, four years on, we finally know when its first trailer will arrive. Fortunately, we don't have to wait much longer, as our first look at the feature-length adventure at Bob's Burgers will be served fresh off the grill tonight (Monday, January 10).
MOVIES
97ZOK

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Hit Show Heads to Theaters

After a dozen seasons and well over 200 episodes, Bob’s Burgers is finally getting its very own movie. The creatively titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie features all the voices you know from the show, including Kristen Schaal as Louise, H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Larry Murphy as Teddy, plus Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 3 Review – I Have Director Issues This Week

Thanks for reading my The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 review. This week, whilst I liked the story being told, I did have some issues, and it’s all pretty much directorial issues. Or rather, I should say I have many issues with some of the choices from director Robert Rodriguez. As always, with these Boba Fett reviews, I am trying to stay as spoiler free as possible. That means not always being able to speak completely freely, so forgive me if there’s any vagueness to the issues I am describing below.
MOVIES

