Old Dominion Aren’t Holding Grudges in Light ‘No Hard Feelings’ [Listen]

By Jess
 5 days ago
It took Old Dominion just 11 seconds to namedrop their latest album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, on their new single "No Hard Feelings." Who can blame them? Those three Ts could be the recipe for getting over an ex. "I took a little time, tequila and therapy / And...

COLORADO STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

