Dupage County, IL

DuPage health department offers help for insurance enrollment

By Daily Herald report
 4 days ago

There are only a few days left to enroll in, change or update your Marketplace health insurance for 2022. Open enrollment...

Daily Herald

How insurance companies - but not Medicare - will handle those free COVID-19 test kits

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 15, insurance companies must cover up to eight take-home COVID tests per month for every person covered under their insurance plan. President Joe Biden's administration on Monday announced the requirement that insurance companies and group health plans cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19. But the order excludes Medicare beneficiaries.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Chicago cites restaurants, gyms for COVID vaccine violations

CHICAGO -- Chicago officials have handed out more than 30 citations to businesses for failing to enforce the city's requirement that people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in many places. The order took effect Jan. 3, and through Wednesday, the city's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection agency had issued 32...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

IU Health gives Ivy Tech $8.75 million to expand nursing

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana University Health has given an $8.75 million grant to Ivy Tech Community College to expand its nursing program and increase student enrollment. Ivy Tech will use the money to pay faculty and recruit staff, buy equipment and fund support services for students, the two organizations said Tuesday in a joint announcement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Herald

St. John considering vacant land for riverfront district

ST. JOHN, Ind. -- Officials in a northwestern Indiana city are considering a possible riverfront district designation for a stretch of vacant land to attract restaurants and other development. The St. John Town Council was told this week during a meeting that businesses could include restaurants with outdoor dining, a...
SAINT JOHN, IN
