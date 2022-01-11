ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Easy Gamerscore: The 12 quickest game completions from the latest Xbox sales

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Xbox sale is here, and while it's certainly not the best sale we've seen, there are still plenty of quick and easy completions on offer. This week, we've got 12 games for you that can be completed in under eight hours and shouldn't break the bank. Quickest...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

PS5 consoles available in-store at GameStop today

With just two days of 2021 left, GameStop is today (Dec 30) releasing stock of Sony PS5 consoles in-store across the US. The list of participating stores stretches six pages and covers locations from Washington to Florida. For your chance to buy you must turn up to the store in...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Completions#Gaming#Nab#Avalon
purexbox.com

PSA: These 10+ Games Are Completely Free To Claim On Xbox One, Series X & Series S

Looking for games that are completely 100% free to claim, download and play on Xbox? We're not talking about free-to-play titles like Halo Infinite, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone — aka, games that are designed to be free while implementing microtransactional elements — instead, the following full Xbox games and tech demos are focused around being entirely (or almost entirely) free with no catches whatsoever.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Ubisoft + Coming To Xbox And Rainbow Six Extraction Launching In Xbox Game Pass

Ubisoft launches its internal subscription service Ubisoft + on Xbox bring. At Ubisoft+, Ubisoft fans can play over 100 Ubisoft titles, including the latest releases, DLCs and classics. Ubisoft+ is currently available on PCs, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. The launch at Xbox should happen “soon”. However, apparently not as part...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Finally Play Classic Xbox 360 Game Again

Xbox users can finally buy a classic Xbox 360 game again. One of the big selling points of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the Xbox One before them, is backward compatibility. All three Xbox consoles can play a wide range of Xbox 360 and even original Xbox games. One of these games mysteriously became unpurchasable last month, and nobody knew why. It's still unclear why the game -- which retained its digital listing -- couldn't be purchased, but it's back for sale.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Xbox Game Pass January 2022 additions and removals

Xbox Game Pass January 2022 additions and removals are starting to be detailed by Microsoft and its partners, and this post gathers them all for you as announcements are made. Here’s what you can expect on both Xbox Game Pass for PC, console and Cloud Streaming. Don’t forget that...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
culturedvultures.com

Outer Wilds Available Today On Xbox Game Pass

Having an entire solar system to explore sounds like a wonderful opening premise for a game, so it’s perhaps little wonder that Outer Wilds became as successful an indie game as it has over recent years. If you’re yet to experience the game for yourself, a prime opportunity has emerged, as Outer Wilds is now available on Game Pass for Console, PC and even the Cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Dying Light 2 will take 500 hours to complete, claims Techland

Over the weekend, Techland caused a bit of a stir in the gaming community, announcing that its upcoming action-RPG Dying Light 2 will take "at least" 500 hours to complete. "To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours — almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!" the developer said in a tweet. Naturally, the news didn't go down well with fans, with some saying that the completion estimate had put them off from playing the game entirely. Techland was soon forced to clarify the completion time in a follow-up tweet, saying, "It's about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker, it will still be a solid experience though!" Of course, it's also worth noting that some users are excited to spend 500 hours with Dying Light 2 and think it's good value for money.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Best Xbox Games For Kids

What are the best Xbox kids games? As the parent or primary carer of young kids who've recently got their hands on an Xbox One, Series X or Series S, or are beginning to show an interest in gaming in general, it can be pretty tough to know exactly what games out there are suitable for them to play. You're looking for titles that aren't going to shock or disturb, that won't see them exposed to online harassment and that also provide a level of fun and entertainment that make them worth picking up in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The Pedestrian wanders onto Xbox and Game Pass

There are many who complain that the gaming industry is stale; that the same old games are being pumped out at a rate of knots. But then up pop games like The Pedestrian on Xbox and Game Pass, immediately closing down the conversation. Available to purchase and download right now...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - November 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
TECHNOLOGY
gamingideology.com

Xbox Games with Gold – Games for the month of January 2022

Microsoft slowly begins the year 2022, reveal to us new titles for subscribers of the Xbox games with gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As usual, the American giant offers four games that are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Also note that the Xbox 360 titles offered in the offer will work on Xbox Series X / S and also on Xbox One thanks to the backwards compatibility of the latter.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Shadow Man: Remastered Xbox achievements revealed, launches this week

We have just picked up the Shadow Man: Remastered achievement list and a release date for the Xbox version of the remaster. Shadow Man: Remastered launches for Xbox One on January 13th, according to its Xbox Store page, and includes a bunch of new features. Nightdive Studios, who is responsible for the remaster, has implemented a variety of gameplay improvements, including improved controls, auto-targeting, and improved AI, as well as 4K/60fps support. HD textures have also been added throughout, and there are new weapons, enemies, and three new levels (that were cut from the original game) to contend with.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Mimelet is the Latest Game From Neutronized, Out Now for Android

Neutronized has made some pretty darn awesome arcade platformers over the years, and its latest game – Mimelet – fits nicely into that same mold. It’s an engaging leaper with an interesting twist, and it’s out right now on the Play Store. The game sees you...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Star Wars Eclipse developer Quantic Dream potentially working on second AAA game - report

Quantic Dream could be working on a second AAA title alongside Star Wars Eclipse, and it is apparently a humorous game based on The Dark Sorcerer demo. According to Twitter user AccountNGT (thanks, VGC) the project is being developed alongside Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse video game, which was unveiled during The Game Awards 2021. In fact, AccountNGT tweeted screenshots of Star Wars Eclipse days before its official unveiling, which gives credence to this new development.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy