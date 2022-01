The Falcons are at a crossroads, and this isn’t a strong draft class for quarterbacks. I don’t want to see Matt Ryan leave, but I think he deserves a chance to compete somewhere as his career winds down. Recently, it’s been reported by Chris Mortenson that Matt Ryan will be the Falcons quarterback for at least one more season. However, Arthur Smith also came out and said that the Falcons don’t want to back themselves in a corner. It does seem likely that Ryan is under center for the birds in 2022, but things could change if the right deal comes along.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO