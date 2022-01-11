ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Barbie honors journalist Ida B. Wells

Ida B. Wells, the famed Black journalist who worked to expose the horrors of lynching, has now been immortalized by Barbie. The latest addition to Barbie’s “Inspiring Women” series, the Wells doll features the journalist in an...

uticaphoenix.net

Barbie Announces New Ida B

As Black History Month nears, Barbie has decided to honor the legacy of Ida B. Wells with a new doll as part of its Inspiring Women Series, according to a release shared with Blavity. Wells joins the list of historical barbies that includes figures like Maya Angelou, Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt.
PopSugar

Ida B. Wells Is the Latest Historical Black Icon to Be Turned Into a Barbie Doll

The latest Black historical figure to join the ranks of female icons who have been morphed into Barbie Dolls is Civil Rights activist Ida B. Wells. The late investigative journalist – who was also one of the original founders of the NAACP – dedicated her career to reporting on the racial injustices of African American people that occurred in the South during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
HuffingtonPost

Civil Rights Icon Ida B. Wells Is Commemorated With A Barbie Doll

Famed Black journalist and activist Ida B. Wells is the latest female historical icon to be immortalized as a Barbie doll. Mattel’s Barbie brand announced that Wells was the latest addition to its Inspiring Women series, which spotlights role models who paved the way for generations of girls. “When...
Ida B. Wells
romper.com

Barbie’s New Ida B. Wells Doll Makes The Activist’s Family Proud

Ida B. Wells, an educator, journalist, and civil rights activist, is known as one of the most prominent disruptors of her time. And activism runs in her family. As a tribute and effort to continue the work she inspired, Barbie, with the help of Wells’ family, has created a new Inspiring Women Ida B. Wells doll dedicated to her legacy.
TODAY.com

Barbie announces new Ida B. Wells doll as part of its 'Inspiring Women' series

AOL Corp

Barbie's latest doll honors trailblazing journalist Ida B. Wells: 'Her legacy has the power to help young girls realize their strength and potential'

Barbie's latest doll honors trailblazing journalist Ida B. Wells, the newest release in their Inspiring Women series. Launched in 2018, the Barbie Inspiring Women series is a doll line paying tribute to historical and present-day role models. Each woman honored in the series has made history by paving the way for generations of girls to reach their full potential, dream bigger and make their voices heard. The line has previously paid tribute to greats like Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Helen Keller, Billie Jean King and Eleanor Roosevelt.
TMZ.com

Maya Angelou's Son Thanks Whoopi Goldberg, Wants Ida B. Wells on Paper Money

Maya Angelou's son is applauding Whoopi Goldberg for fighting to get his famous mother on paper money ... and he wants Ida B. Wells to get the next honor. Here's the deal ... the U.S. Mint is now circulating an Angelou quarter, but Whoopi used her "View" platform, pushing to honor Black women with paper money instead of just coins.
