Covington-Masvidal to headline UFC 272

By Nick Baldwin
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 272 has a new main event. The long-awaited grudge match between former welterweight title challengers Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline the March 5 pay-per-view card in Las Vegas, UFC...

www.thescore.com

