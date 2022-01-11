Covington-Masvidal to headline UFC 272

Tyson Fury has been warned he is not a big attraction in America and will struggle to be a commercial draw in the US without the pulling power of his former rival Deontay Wilder.Fury has headlined six fights in the USA, most notably his trilogy of bouts with the American heavy-hitter Wilder, which drew huge crowds both in arenas and on TV.However, Fury’s more low-key bouts with Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin were drew less than 10,000 to the surrounding seats on each occasion.Fury’s next fight is set to be an all-British battle with Dillian Whyte in the UK. But...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO