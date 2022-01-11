ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising awareness on the issue of human trafficking

By Paul Hess
wcyb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WCYB) — Experts say human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide. Tuesday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. According to violence prevention coordinator Rebecca Sturgill, a lot of people may...

wcyb.com

city-countyobserver.com

BARTLETT, MCNAMARA RECOGNIZE JANUARY AS HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS MONTH

INDIANAPOLIS – State Reps. John L. Bartlett (D-Indianapolis) and Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) today presented a resolution to honor human trafficking survivors and raise awareness on modern-day slavery by recognizing January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Indiana. Bartlett and McNamara were joined by representatives and supporters of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Participates In Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will participate in a three-day initiative commencing on Human Trafficking Day, January 11, 2022. This initiative is a concentrated effort to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about human trafficking, what signs to look for, and what to do in these situations.
MISSOURI STATE
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
The Independent

Vulnerable woman starved to death in NHS hospital following ‘unacceptable’ failures

“Unacceptable” failures by a mental health hospital to manage the physical healthcare of a woman detained under the mental health act contributed to her starving to death, The Independent has learned.A second inquest into the death of a 45-year-old woman, Jennifer Lewis, has found that the mental health hospital to which she was admitted “failed to manage her declining physical health” as she suffered from the effects of malnutrition.Mental health charity Rethink has called for improvements to physical healthcare for patients with severe mental illness, whose physical needs they say are “all too often ignored”, while experts at think tank...
PUBLIC SAFETY
