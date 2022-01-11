Raising awareness on the issue of human trafficking

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Behind the walls at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood there are dangerous criminals and a dangerous virus. Those who work there say they are at risk of entering each day without any COVID-19 screening.
(credit: CBS)
James Simmerman, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 709 says, “Our members, their families, they are worried about bringing it into their houses, into the communities, into the schools.”
His union represents the corrections officers. He says COVID-19 impacted 99% of the inmates the first time around and now it’s back.
Most of the staff and prisoners are vaccinated and under orders...
Comments / 0