Law Enforcement

Firearm, Ammo And Meth Seized

By George Gale
 5 days ago

(Two Arrested Thursday)....It was during a vehicle stop. A Border Patrol Detection Team conducted the stop on a 2018 Nissan on Highway 86, about a mile south of...

WLOS.com

'Large drug bust': Authorities seize over 6 pounds of meth during investigation

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina authorities have taken one person into custody following a multi-location drug investigation. The Forest City Police Department (FCPD) says the department initiated a traffic stop in the area of Beaver Street on Monday, Jan. 3. After a short vehicle chase, the suspect vehicle stopped and both subjects were detained.
FOREST CITY, NC
niceville.com

Heroin, fentanyl, and meth seized; three arrested

MARY ESTHER, Fla. – A search warrant executed by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on January 6 resulted in the seizure of trafficking amounts of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, amphetamine, and other narcotics-related offenses, according to a report by the OCSO,. The OCSO Drug Task Force, with the...
MARY ESTHER, FL
NBC12

4 arrested as police seize drugs, firearms, grenade launcher

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police arrested four people as they seized drugs, firearms and a grenade launcher. RPD said two detectives saw a possible drug deal in the Blackwell neighborhood on Thursday night. “The detectives detained four individuals and conducted an investigation which revealed narcotics, cash and firearms, including...
RICHMOND, VA
thesummervillenews.com

Large Amount Of Meth Found

On Thursday, January 6th, drugs agents with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, Lookout Mtn. Drug Task Force and Summerville Police Department, along with deputies, intercepted a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine that was set to make it to the streets of this area. Drug Agents confiscated about 2.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, which has a street value of over $10,000.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
crimevoice.com

Driving with no license plates, but with meth, rifle, ammo

Originally published as a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “On Saturday, 01/01/2022, at about 8:50pm, a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy pulled over a white, 2005 Honda CRV at the central Chevron gas station in Yreka for not having any license plates. Once the white...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
wbrz.com

More than 50 pounds of meth seized in Denham Springs drug bust

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies arrested three people involved in a massive drug operation based out of Livingston Parish. The sheriff's office said agents seized 53 pounds of methamphetamine during the raid on Highway 16 along with black tar heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Nearly $100,000 cash of suspected drug money was also recovered.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ANOTHER METH BUST IN EMC

A PCT 4 DeputIes conducted a traffic stop near Morgan Cemetery/Woods Ln. After a short investigation, Cheyanne Marie Heard, 22, of 766 CR 383 in Cleveland was placed in custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Her bond has been set at $1500.
CLEVELAND, TX
actionnewsnow.com

Officers seize meth and heroin during search of residence

RED BLUFF, Calif. - In late December 2021 the Red Bluff Police Department says it received information about drug activity in the 400 block of Crittenden St. Officer obtained a search warrant for the residents after developing enough information during an investigation. On Jan. 5 at 7 a.m., Red Bluff...
RED BLUFF, CA
leader-call.com

‘These meth guys are morons'

Deja deep doo-doo for man who doubled down after drug arrest. It was deja deep doo-doo for a Gulf Coast man who was caught with drugs in the same place by the same deputy shortly after being released from jail for the same thing four days earlier, according to a report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
JONES COUNTY, MS
clayconews.com

Methamphetamine, Pills, Pot, Cash and a Firearm seized during Investigation at Traffic Stop on Kentucky Route 11 in Clay County

MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Monday, January 3, 2022 at approximately 9:00 P.M. Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold, Deputy Jared Smith, Detective Jeff Kelsey and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Dale Bowling, 63 of Martin Branch. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold conducted...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
ksro.com

Multiple Firearms Seized in Mendocino County Home

Fourteen guns were seized during a raid on a Covelo home. On December 29th, a traffic stop was conducted in Covelo with the driver, Leonard Whipple III, and four juveniles inside. During that stop, the officer discovered several bags of marijuana inside and Whipple was cited and released for transportation for sale of marijuana while a juvenile was arrested for a felony warrant. On New Year’s Day, a raid was carried out by the Mendocino Sheriff’s office at Whipple’s residence on Hatchet Mountain Boulevard in Covelo. There deputies found fourteen firearms, along with ammunition, high capacity magazines and drugs. 37-year-old Teresa Bettega was arrested at the residence for resisting deputies and child endangerment. Arrest warrants have been issued for Leonard Whipple III and Leonard Whipple Jr but they have not been found.
COVELO, CA

