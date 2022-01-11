Firearm, Ammo And Meth Seized

Fourteen guns were seized during a raid on a Covelo home. On December 29th, a traffic stop was conducted in Covelo with the driver, Leonard Whipple III, and four juveniles inside. During that stop, the officer discovered several bags of marijuana inside and Whipple was cited and released for transportation for sale of marijuana while a juvenile was arrested for a felony warrant. On New Year’s Day, a raid was carried out by the Mendocino Sheriff’s office at Whipple’s residence on Hatchet Mountain Boulevard in Covelo. There deputies found fourteen firearms, along with ammunition, high capacity magazines and drugs. 37-year-old Teresa Bettega was arrested at the residence for resisting deputies and child endangerment. Arrest warrants have been issued for Leonard Whipple III and Leonard Whipple Jr but they have not been found.

COVELO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO