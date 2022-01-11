ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Canada sends mix of veterans, rookies in bid to reclaim women's ice hockey gold

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkCqY_0diyBdVC00

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Johnston will compete in their fourth Olympics as Canada fights to recapture women's ice hockey gold at the Beijing Games, with 10 rookies also named to the roster on Tuesday.

Canada has medalled in every Olympics since women's hockey was introduced to the programme in 1998, claiming four straight golds from 2002.

Yet they had to settle for silver four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games after losing in a shootout to the United States. read more

"You wear that logo with so much pride and it's an honour. It's tough to be honest to put it into words, but that emotion when you walk into the opening ceremony... It's unbelievable," Poulin, who is serving as team captain, told reporters on Tuesday.

The team features 13 returning players from the Pyeongchang Games roster and is currently stationed inside a "bubble" environment in Calgary, where players will remain in order to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic until departing for Beijing on Jan. 26.

Head coach Troy Ryan said the added safety measures had not dented the team's resolve to win.

"When our team is kind of firing on all cylinders, I think it's a team that just plays confident," said Ryan.

"The best thing about this group right now is we're confident with the work that we've done to date but we're also eager with the work that's still left to be done to make us successful in Beijing."

The team picked up its 11th World Championship title in August.

The women's Olympic ice hockey competition will run from Feb. 3 to Feb. 17 in Beijing.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

No guarantees for Team GB as Covid complications hit Winter Olympics build-up

British hopes for a best-ever medal haul at next month’s Winter Olympics could be compromised by surging coronavirus rates that threaten to leave athletes’ participation in Beijing in the balance.More than five medals – the top end of the expected medal range of three to seven confirmed on Thursday by UK Sport – would constitute a history-making mark for Team GB whose final team for the Games is set to number in the mid-fifties.But first there is the task of negotiating the next few weeks Covid-free, with Team GB chef de mission Georgie Harland conceding there could be setbacks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Johnston
The Grand Rapids Press

Two Michigan hockey players named to USA Olympic roster

Two Michigan hockey players will compete for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Sophomore forwards Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers were named to the U.S. roster on Thursday in an announcement on ESPN2. With the NHL opting out of participating in next month’s Olympics, countries have had to...
HOCKEY
Sun-Journal

United States, Canada to renew women’s hockey rivalry at Olympics

Forward Brianna Decker was unable to contain her enthusiasm in being selected to represent the United States in hockey for a third Olympics. She then bluntly declared the team’s one and only objective heading to the Beijing Games next month. “Our business isn’t finished until we come back with...
HOCKEY
nec.edu

Women's Ice Hockey Gameday #11: UMass Boston

The New England College Women's Hockey Team is back at home, as they play host to the Beacons of UMass Boston at 6:00 pm. New England College (3-7-0, 0-6-0 NEHC) is coming off a 5-2 win over Western New England University. Emily Lenzen paces the Pilgrims in goals (7) and points (8), while AK Fuentes leads the way with five assists. Sean D'urso and Hannah Podvey have split time over the last few games, as the duo has combined for a 3.33 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.
HENNIKER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Reclaim#Reuters
101 WIXX

Olympics-Julien steps in to lead Canada men’s ice hockey team in Beijing

(Reuters) – Claude Julien was named head coach of the Canada men’s ice hockey team for the Beijing Winter Games on Friday as Hockey Canada scrambles to rebuild a squad after the National Hockey League withdrew from the Olympics over COVID-19 issues. The 61-year-old, a former NHL coach...
NHL
Reuters

England dismissed for 188 in fifth Ashes test

Jan 15 (Reuters) - England were dismissed for 188 in their first innings in the final session of the second day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Saturday. Australia, who lead the series 3-0, were earlier dismissed for 303 and hold a first-innings lead of 115. Reporting...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Russian teen Valieva wins European title ahead of Beijing Games

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva won the European figure skating championships in Estonia on Saturday, solidifying her status as the gold-medal favourite for next month's Beijing Olympics. Valieva finished with a total of 259.06 points -- achieving a 90.45 score in the women's short programme on Thursday...
SPORTS
Reuters

No pressure, Raducanu ready to have a swing at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Emma Raducanu has struggled to live up to sky-high expectations since winning her maiden Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows last year but the Briton says she is not worried about her poor form and will play without pressure at the Australian Open. Raducanu, who faces...
TENNIS
goblackbears.com

Women's Ice Hockey Matchups Postponed at Boston University

AMESBURY, Mass. - The Hockey East Association announced today that the matchups scheduled to take place between the University of Maine women's ice hockey team and the Boston University Terriers has been postponed. The series between the two teams, previously scheduled for Jan. 14-15, will be postponed in order to...
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Reuters

277K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy