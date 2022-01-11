ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former All-American Darius Stills signs with Chiefs

By Nick Farrell
WVNT-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarius Stills appears to have found a new NFL team. According to a photo Stills tweeted Tuesday morning, the former consensus All-American has signed a futures contract with the Kansas City...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Get Discouraging Thursday Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs begin the defense of their AFC crown this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But they may be a little worse for wear by the time they host their playoff game. On Thursday, the Chiefs injury report saw downgrades for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running...
NFL
The Spun

JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Major Announcement Before Steelers-Chiefs Game

Despite suffering a serious shoulder injury earlier this season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday. With the playoffs about to begin, the Pro Bowl wideout just made a major announcement on his Twitter account. Smith-Schuster has announced that he will take the field on Sunday...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tyreek Hill News

Kansas City Chiefs fans collectively held their breath last Saturday when Tyreek Hill went down with a heel injury. Fortunately, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. On Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Hill will suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers “unless something...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sign former draft pick Darwin Thompson to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are reuniting with a former sixth-round draft pick. According to the NFL’s personnel notice on Friday, the Chiefs have signed RB Darwin Thompson to the practice squad. Thompson was drafted out of Utah State by Kansas City in the 2019 NFL draft, with lofty expectations for a late-round draft pick. He appeared in 26 career games with the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020, recording 80 touches for 333 yards and three scores. After two seasons with the team, he was waived at the onset of the 2021 NFL season during 53-man roster cuts.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Big 12#The Las Vegas Raiders#Mountaineers#Wvu
The Spun

Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys DL Junior Siavii Found Dead In Prison

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Junior Siavii was found dead in a Kansas prison on Thursday as he was awaiting trial ... officials said Friday. A spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons told the Kansas City Star that Siavii was discovered unresponsive at a federal prison in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones goes viral for funny moment with Josh McDaniels on sideline

Mac Jones looked a little bit out of his element against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, and his moment on the sideline with Josh McDaniels seemed to indicate that as well. The New England Patriots quarterback went viral during the team’s Wild Card game against Buffalo for a funny moment in the first half. McDaniels, New England’s offensive coordinator, was trying to discuss something with Jones on the bench, but Jones seemed more preoccupied with looking at his own breath in the cold. Take a look.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy