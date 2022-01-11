Former All-American Darius Stills signs with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are reuniting with a former sixth-round draft pick. According to the NFL’s personnel notice on Friday, the Chiefs have signed RB Darwin Thompson to the practice squad. Thompson was drafted out of Utah State by Kansas City in the 2019 NFL draft, with lofty expectations for a late-round draft pick. He appeared in 26 career games with the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020, recording 80 touches for 333 yards and three scores. After two seasons with the team, he was waived at the onset of the 2021 NFL season during 53-man roster cuts.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO