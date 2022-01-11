Demolition Delay Application: 235-237 Condor St, East Boston

The Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) has received an application to demolish the residential buildings at 235-237 Condor Street in East Boston.

The BLC received a complete application to demolish the residential buildings at 235-237 Condor Street in East Boston, 02128.

We post each complete Demo Delay application to provide the public with information about proposed demolitions as early as possible in the Article 85 process. BLC staff has 10 calendar days from receiving an application to make a determination about historical, architectural, cultural, or urban design significance.

If you have input about the significance of this property, please send your feedback to blc@boston.gov before 5 p.m. on January 21, 2022.