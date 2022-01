Antonio Conte could not give assurances about his long-term future at Tottenham but insists he is happy at the club.Conte signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season when he joined the club in November as he tries to take Spurs back to the top table of English football.He has inherited a bigger job than he thought, though, and has spoken publicly about how there is an “important gap” between his side and the top four.🎙 “For sure I want to improve the situation. I think that the people deserve much more than this.”Antonio Conte previews Sunday's North...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO