Richard Leakey often said the things he liked doing best were those things that people said couldn’t be done. He also said he had no interest in being popular; rather, he was interested in getting done what was his passion at the time. As his passion shifted throughout his life, Leakey had an impact in more areas of human endeavour than most people do in one life.It also had to be said that while Leakey’s action-oriented, no-nonsense style earned him admiration among his friends, it also garnered him more than a few enemies. This didn’t have significant consequences in the...

