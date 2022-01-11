Pop Culture Happy Hour

As 2021 wrapped up and 2022 warms up, we’ve already been through a few sad weeks of loss. The entertainment, literature, and music worlds have had to say goodbye to some true talents. And just as we started to digest one icon’s cultural impact, another death announcement was made. Social media posts paying tribute to departed figures are flooding our feeds, but the best way to celebrate departed pop culture legends is on TV and the web, where their legacies live on forever. With “Rest in Stream,” a new feature we hope we don’t have to do too often, we will be remembering those who passed away by highlighting and linking to their work (or surveys of their work) and appearances, all currently available to stream on television or the web. Click bolded and hyper-linked titles to see where you can watch.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO