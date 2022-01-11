ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pop Culture Happy Hour

NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film "C'mon C'mon" is about family. It's about loss and about joy, and - that's right - it's about radio. Joaquin Phoenix plays an audio journalist who takes his young nephew on the road as he interviews kids about the world. And along the way, the two learn a lot...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
wvgazettemail.com

A recap of major pop culture moments of 2021(FlipSide)

Happy New Year! I don’t know about you, but I really cannot believe that it’s already 2022. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, which was almost two whole years ago, it seems like time has flown by. In honor of the new year, let’s recap one important event from each month in 2021.
POLITICS
TrendHunter.com

Exclusive Pop Culture Figurines

Books-A-Million has released a 'BAM! Exclusive POP! Vinyl - Diamond Glitter Rose Nylund - Golden Girls vinyl figurine.' The vinyl figurine encapsulates Betty White's iconic Golden Girls character Rose Nylund in a beautiful sparkly pink ensemble. The Golden Girls was an American sitcom television show that ran from 1985 to...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Let’s Eat Grandma’s ‘Happy New Year’ Is Indie-Pop Dynamite

A set of mmm’s and explosive synths open the new stunner from Let’s Eat Grandma, the U.K. duo made up of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth. And as the title suggests, “Happy New Year” is a genuinely happy track, with actual firecrackers entering at three-and-a-half minutes and lines about the joy of having a clean slate while keeping nostalgia tucked away in your back pocket. “Sparks in the sky until we meet the sunrise,” Walton sings, “then see the year come into bloom.”
TENNIS
L.A. Weekly

Rest In Stream: Celebrate Departed Pop Culture Legends on TV and the Web

As 2021 wrapped up and 2022 warms up, we’ve already been through a few sad weeks of loss. The entertainment, literature, and music worlds have had to say goodbye to some true talents. And just as we started to digest one icon’s cultural impact, another death announcement was made. Social media posts paying tribute to departed figures are flooding our feeds, but the best way to celebrate departed pop culture legends is on TV and the web, where their legacies live on forever. With “Rest in Stream,” a new feature we hope we don’t have to do too often, we will be remembering those who passed away by highlighting and linking to their work (or surveys of their work) and appearances, all currently available to stream on television or the web. Click bolded and hyper-linked titles to see where you can watch.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Gaby Hoffmann
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Linda Holmes
twobuttonsdeep.com

The Buttonista Podcast: SSJ and RIP’s in Pop Culture

SSJ (7:34) Your resolutions are MY resolutions (11:23) Some wild pop culture moments to end the year and start a new one (23:49) My favorite Impractical Joker is leaving, but is it an opportunity for Senior Buttonista? (28:28) What’s more impressive: Betty White making it to 99 or the Blackberry...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

9 Ways The Fault in Our Stars Changed the Last Decade of Pop Culture

January, 2012: Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol reigned at the box office, a new show called Girls premiered on HBO, Lana Del Rey told us we were Born to Die … and a young-adult novel about two kids with cancer falling in love became a massive sensation. The sixth book from John Green, The Fault in Our Stars, debuted January 10 at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list, where it would stay for months. Within the year, there’d be special editions, nearly a million copies printed, and the announcement of a highly anticipated movie adaptation, not to mention a fan base of readers larger and more passionate than the book world had seen since perhaps Twilight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Culture#Photography#Happy Hour#Npr#Radiolab
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Kanye West Vows to ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ in New Single ‘Eazy’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped a new single, collaborating with rapper The Game. In the new track “Eazy,” Ye tackles his impending divorce with Kim Kardashian West and their shared custody of their four children. The rapper mentions comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with Kardashian. “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye raps on the new single. Ye shared a teaser for “Eazy” on Instagram on Friday evening, posting a picture of a skinned monkey with the caption “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.” The Game and...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst SNL Host Of All Time

Saturday Night Live is among the longest-running shows in TV history. Started by Lorne Michaels, who remains the producer to this day, it has launched the careers for dozens of comics. After the kick-off of its first installment in 1975, it quickly created stars that include Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner. […]
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy