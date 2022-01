Any fledgling entrepreneur looking for some venture-capital funding from Glencrest Global in suburban Barrington is likely to tread cautiously: The owner, John Cerasani, a former football player at Notre Dame and Northwestern, stands at 6'5" and weighs 270 pounds. You don’t want to make any false promises about your company’s prospects and have Cerasani come looking for you later.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO