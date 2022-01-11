ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohamed Salah Contract: Why Are FSG Not Giving The Egyptian King What He Wants?

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

The speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah's new contract is growing after the best in the world reveals his desire to stay once again and it's in the hands of FSG.

Whether you fully support FSG or not, one thing every Liverpool fan can agree with is we want Mohamed Salah at this club.

Where the divide begins is whether the club should agree to give Salah what he wants or owmers remain stubborn and stick to their beliefs.

So what is the Egyptian King actually asking for? Increased wage? Additional players? A promising future for the club?

The answer is all of those and Salah has every right to wish for each of them. If the owners don't agree with each of those wishes then it shows a complete lack of ambition for the club.

What do FSG want? Do they want Liverpool to be as successful as they can be under their ownership or do they want to use Liverpool as a way to make money for their other teams?

Yes, Liverpool have won both the CL and Premier League in the last few years, but why haven't we kicked on?

Liverpool have the best pound for pound manager in the world, along with some of the best players in the world, yet we find ourselves fighting to keep in a title race once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYaoU_0dixyaX900
IMAGO / Sportimage

As much as the owners have done good in parts of running this club, the lack of investment clearly shows where their priorities lie.

Fans are not asking for 7 world class players over £100m each. They are asking for a little backing for a man that has restored this club, giving us hope and joy as fans haven't felt in years.

It's clear that what Mohamed Salah is asking for matches ambitions of fans. It is reported that the forward is asking for £400k per week, which for the best player in the world, is about right. Of course anything more should be negotiated, there are limits.

Salah is also asking for a few signings which would not only boost this team but also give him the extra help he needs.

Regarding the future of the club, well, this is unknown. Jurgen Klopp's contract runs out in two years, players are getting older and additions seem to be bottom of the list.

The Egyptian needs to know where this club is heading and so do we. If FSG don't listen to Mohamed Salah then we know exactly where this club stands.

  What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool's System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

