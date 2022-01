The latest victim of COVID's unpredictable rise? The workforce that brings food to your grocery store. Specifically, this week, truckers, loaders, packagers, and others who are doing the unseen tasks of delivering your meat, eggs, and poultry every week are out sick. The shortages that started in the Northeast are expected to roll out across the country in the weeks to come.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO