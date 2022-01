A theory that’s been swirling around lately is that the web as we know it is on its way out and something called Web3 will take over. It’s hard to know what Web3 is without first understanding the original versions. The first web is the 90s Internet where people had their own random websites that didn’t link together, making it decentralized. In Web2, we saw the rise of Google, Facebook and other major players who configured standard ways for people to share and receive information.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO