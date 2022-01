Cybersecurity researchers from ZecOps have demonstrated a new Trojan for iOS devices, including iPhones, that avoids being terminated by faking a shutdown. Usually, an iOS malware can be eliminated by rebooting a device, as that clears it from memory. However, a malware strain could potentially trick the victim into thinking the device was shut down when, in fact, it wasn’t, that way remaining operational.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO