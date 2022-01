Spring seems like a distant dream right about now but there is one gardening project I can enjoy now...I can root some cuttings. Every fall, a few of out favorite annuals worm their way into the house to avoid frost. In the case of my miniature geranium ‘Bird Dancer’, this has been going on since about 1988. It all started with one plant in a 4” pot. The original plant is long gone but, by rooting cuttings I’ve been able to share and enjoy hundreds of its descendants. Bird Dancer is an old friend at this point.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO