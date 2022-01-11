ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Smoked Salmon Salad Recipes for Quick, Healthy Meals

By Ita Mac Airt
Allrecipes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoked salmon is an essential pantry item for turning simple salads into crowd-pleasing seafood appetizers, healthy...

www.allrecipes.com

myrecipes.com

10 Terrific Tuna Salad Recipes

If you're searching for a quick and healthy lunch, look no further than tuna salad. Easy to throw together and great cold, these tuna salad recipes can be prepped over the weekend and served for simple meals throughout the week. Serve a scoop with crackers, over salad greens, or tucked into bread with all your favorite sandwich toppings.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

This Flavorful Method for Frying Eggs Is So Delicious Everyone Will Beg for the Recipe

Grab a carton of eggs and get cracking: This is one egg recipe you're definitely going to want in your repertoire. In a mere 15 minutes and with a handful of ingredients, one of the co-hosts of Food Network's The Kitchen just put a twist on a TikTok food trend so good, that it blew away her two Iron Chef co-hosts (Alex Guarnaschelli and Geoffrey Zakarian).
RECIPES
Yardbarker

22 healthy air fryer recipes

An air fryer is a magical machine that makes foods more healthy. Well…sort of. You can absolutely make foods that are healthy in it, but you can also make certain foods a bit less unhealthy when compared to their pan-fried or deep-fried counterparts. If you’re looking to cut back on calories, boost your protein or fiber intake, or just eat foods that are better for you, here are 22 healthy air fryer recipes to try.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

11 Revitalizing Matcha Drinks to Perk You up Without the Jitters

If you want to reduce your coffee consumption but aren't completely ready to give up caffeine, a cup of matcha in the morning may just be the switch you need. Matcha — a fine powder made of ground green tea leaves — is high in antioxidants that promote brain, heart, and liver health, and it may even reduce your likelihood of cancer. Because the young tea leaves that are used for matcha are specially grown and processed, matcha's earthy taste is nowhere near as bitter as coffee, and it's far less likely to trigger acid reflux symptoms. And, most importantly, the caffeine in matcha can keep you alert, but it won't make you as jittery as coffee can. Scroll through to find matcha drinks like matcha latte, matcha smoothie, iced matcha, and more for that gentle lift you're looking for.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Our 10 Best Chicken Cutlet Recipes of All Time Are the Quick Meals You Need This Week

Chicken cutlets are a godsend when it comes to quick and easy meals. The thin slices are perfect for searing and frying, but they also make great options if you're just looking for a piece of meat you know will quickly cook evenly. Since chicken cutlets are just chicken breasts that have been cut in half — and typically pounded to be even thinner — using them is a frugal option because you won't have to buy as much meat, even for a family of carnivores. As if the ease and convenience of chicken cutlets wasn't enough, they also make some pretty tasty meals. And our top-rated chicken cutlet recipes are ones you'll want to have on repeat. Scroll through to find our best (and easiest) chicken cutlet recipes.
RECIPES
ABC 4

Quick and Healthy Banana Oat Muffins

(Good Things Utah) In 2022, the best thing to have is a grab-and-go breakfast that is warm and good for you! These muffins come together in 5 minutes or less and only bake for 15 minutes! They are packed full of healthy ingredients and are a truly delicious way to start the day! They are dairy-free, gluten-free when you use gluten-free oats, vegan, and just all-around good for you.
RECIPES
NEWS CENTER Maine

Recipe: Seared salmon with Brussels sprouts

PORTLAND, Maine — Matt Duley is the chef at the Salt Yard Cafe at the Canopy Hotel in Portland. He joined 207 to share a recipe for a healthy meal that doesn't take long to put together. Pan-seared salmon with Brussels sprouts, capers, lemon and brown butter. Preheat oven...
PORTLAND, ME
30Seconds

Quinoa Salad Recipe With Chickpeas in a Roasted Green Onion Vinaigrette: Healthy Eating Never Tasted So Good

If you're trying out the Mediterranean diet or just want to include more grains and vegetarian meals into your diet plan, this easy grain salad recipe will work for you. It is so tasty with a roasted green onion dressing poured over healthy quinoa and chickpeas. If you to add a protein, a grilled chicken breast or shrimp would be delicious. You could also add more fresh veggies into the mix, like chopped red onion, broccoli, zucchini or red bell pepper.
RECIPES
Quad-Cities Times

EatingWell: Short on time? This healthy meal comes together quick.

This easy chicken skillet recipe comes together in just 30 minutes to help you put a healthy meal on the table fast. Sweet red grapefruit is a favorite for this dish, but any variety will do. Serve this juicy recipe with rice to soak up the sauce. Ancho-Spiced Chicken Skillet...
RECIPES
WWLP 22News

How to make a healthy tabouli salad

(Mass Appeal) – It’s our new year, new you week so we are bringing you the most healthful and delicious recipes. Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, is here to make a refreshing classic Lebanese salad – tabouli!. Ingredients:. Parsley (curly or flat) Mint.
RECIPES
Fox 59

Healthy Breakfast Recipes with Kelsey Murphy

2022 is in full swing and many have goals to eat healthier this year. Master Chef Legends Champion, Kelsey Murphy, brings us some delicious and nutritious breakfast recipes to start the year off right.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Pecan Pie Recipe

This pecan pie is a delicious and healthy recipe that can be a perfect choice for sweet dessert for your kids and family. This pecan pie recipe features brown sugar and maple syrup and is sure to draw recipe requests all year round. You can decorate with anything you want – with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, frozen or fresh fruits, whipping cream, or caramel. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Vice

Easy Chopped Salad Recipe

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. 12 ounces|342 grams iceberg lettuce, roughly chopped. 2 ounces|55 grams pitted castelvetrano olives (about 20), crushed by hand. 20 cherry tomatoes, halved. 8 pepperoncini, stemmed and thinly sliced. ¼ medium red onion, thinly sliced. DIRECTIONS. Pulse the bread in a...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

23 Best Healthy Pasta Recipes

Healthy Pasta Recipes – If you’re in the mood for a healthy pasta dinner your whole family will love, here are some pasta options perfect for you. We’ve rounded up our best healthy pasta recipes, all of which are low effort, and with so much flavor. Let’s dive in!
RECIPES
charlotteparent.com

Healthy Family Meals for the New Year

When I was a kid, my mom made one dinner that catered primarily to my father’s palate. Unless it was a special occasion, my mom didn’t ask my brothers and me what we were in the mood to eat, and we rarely ordered food from a restaurant. If I didn’t like what she made, I complained silently to myself and begrudgingly ate what she had served. If I was still hungry, I might grab a snack later.
FOOD & DRINKS
WNDU

Easy, healthy recipes for the new year

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a new year, and you may be looking to switch up your menu at home. Chef April Howell from Martin’s Super Markets at Heritage Square shared some quick and healthy recipes on 16 Morning News Now. She said it all starts with something...
RECIPES

